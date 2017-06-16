Ex On The Beach

Ex On The Beach Babe Chloe Ferry Has Just Given Us The Secret To Her Ultimate Hangover Cure – EXCLUSIVE

Don't miss brand new Ex On The Beach, starting on Tuesday 20th June @ 10pm - only on MTV!

Michael Currell
Friday, June 16, 2017 - 11:35

Everyone loves getting mortal on a night out! But everyone hates the hangover Hell the next day. *VOM* 

If there's anyone who's no stranger to a sore head and alcohol sweats though, it's Geordie Shore lass and new Ex On The Beach babe, Chloe Ferry. Howay!

MTV
WATCH THE EXCLUSIVE VIDEO WHERE CHLOE REVEALS HER SECRET HANGOVER CURE BELOW:

Thankfully we can all get wasted without the worry of waking up the next day like: "I'm going to die! Pass the paracetamol NOW!" as the 21-year-old Northern hottie has saved us from anymore alcohol induced agony by REVEALING her secret hangover cure. 

Speaking exclusively to MTV, the canny radge-packet explained: "Get loads of chicken nuggets," before adding: "Sit in bed and watch loads of Disney movies."

MTV
YAAAAAAAS!

Let's hope Chloe's packed her suitcase full of Disney DVDs because we're sure this crackers lass is gonna need them when she hits the Ex On The Beach coconut cocktails. 

AREEEEET MAN!!!

Ex On The Beach starts 20th June at 10pm only on MTV!

For more exclusive videos of the Ex cast including Chloe Ferry, Marty McKenna and Max Morley check out the below...

Latest News

Love Island's Alex Bowen And Olivia Buckland Take The Girlfriend Does My Makeup Challenge

Rihanna Is Back With A Brand New Single - Listen!

New Music Round-Up: Lorde, Calvin Harris, Jax Jones & Much More

Zendaya Denies Tom Holland Dating Rumours After Their Flirty Social Media Exchange

Ansel Elgort Did Some Truly Spectacular Singing And Dancing On The Late Late Show

Ex On The Beach Babe Chloe Ferry Has Just Given Us The Secret To Her Ultimate Hangover Cure – EXCLUSIVE

Marnie Simpson and ex boyfriend Lewis Bloor are having the time of their life on holiday

Big Brother 2017: Marnie Simpson Goes Into Detail About Watching Lewis Bloor Cheat On Her

This Is Why Everyone Reckons Beyoncé Has Already Given Birth To Her Twins

Miley Cyrus Explains Her Decision To Quit Smoking Weed

Katy Teams Up with Taylor’s Ex Calvin on New Single 'Feels'

Lorde Admits To Being The Mastermind Behind That Onion Rings Instagram Account

Horoscopes | June 13th - June 19th 2017

Big Brother 2017: Stephanie Davis Responds To Marnie Simpson Branding Her 'Delusional' As Feud Intensifies

Will Ferrell & Mark Wahlberg Are Back For Daddy’s Home 2 Trailer

Love Island 2017: TWO New Potential Couples Get close And Tyne-Lexy FINALLY Gets A Date With New Lad Mike

Ex On The Beach Babe Che McSorley Reveals The Last Time She Felt Proud And It Involves Revenge Sex – EXCLUSIVE

Miley Cyrus Just Pulled The Ultimate Hannah Montana Move

Royal Blood Won't Be Jumping On the Collab Bandwagon...Yet

Perrie Edwards And Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain Are On The Ultimate Couples Holiday

Null Stern Hotel Appenzellerland

This Hotel in the Swiss Alps Literally Has No Walls Or Roof

More From Ex On The Beach

TV Shows

Ex On The Beach Babe Chloe Ferry Has Just Given Us The Secret To Her Ultimate Hangover Cure – EXCLUSIVE

TV Shows

Ex On The Beach Babe Che McSorley Reveals The Last Time She Felt Proud And It Involves Revenge Sex – EXCLUSIVE

TV Shows

The Sexiest Spoilers From Ex On The Beach Series 7 Episode #1

Ex On The Beach 7 | Ep #1 Sexy Spoilers

Big Brother 2017: Marnie Simpson Leaps To Charlotte Crosby's Defense As Kayleigh Morris Reignites Feud

Ex On The Beach

Ex On The Beach 7 | Chloe Shares Her Bali Beach Beauty Tips

Ex On The Beach

Ex On The Beach 7 | Chloe Takes The Ba-Li-ngo Challenge

Ex On The Beach

Ex On The Beach 7 | Exclusive Videos

TV Shows

Ex On The Beach Extended Preview: Marty McKenna Tashes On First And There's Major Dramz When Our Singletons First Meet

Big Brother 2017: Gemma Collins Left Fuming After Chanelle McCleary WEES On Her In The Hot Tub

Ex On The Beach

Ex On The Beach 7 | Episode #1 Exclusive Preview

Ex On The Beach

Ex On The Beach 701 | Extended Preview: Part 3

Trending Articles

Music

Voting For MTV's Greatest Video Of The Century Is Now Open!

Big Brother 2017: Marnie Simpson Leaps To Charlotte Crosby's Defense As Kayleigh Morris Reignites Feud

TV Shows

The Brand New Ex On The Beach Trailer Is Here And We're SRSLY Excited!

Love Island 2017: Alex Bowen and Olivia Buckland Brand Love Island’s Olivia Attwood A ‘Psycho’

TV Shows

Ex On The Beach Extended Preview: Marty McKenna Tashes On First And There's Major Dramz When Our Singletons First Meet

Gaz Beadle Sparks Rumours He's Rekindled His Relationship With Emma McVey

Marnie Simpson and ex boyfriend Lewis Bloor are having the time of their life on holiday

Big Brother 2017: Marnie Simpson Goes Into Detail About Watching Lewis Bloor Cheat On Her

Made in Chelsea's Binky Felstead Shares Cute Pic Of Her New Baby Girl

Celebrity

Alex Bowen And Olivia Buckland Just Threw Major Shade At Love Island’s Malin Andersson

Big Brother 2017: Gemma Collins Left Fuming After Chanelle McCleary WEES On Her In The Hot Tub

You'll NEVER Guess Which Geordie Lass Ex On The Beach Hunk Max Morley Fancied Before He Dated Charlotte Crosby – EXCLUSIVE

Love Island 2017: Alex Bowen and Olivia Buckland Think Love Island’s Chris Hughes Should ‘Shut Up’ And Want To See Him GONE