Ex On The Beach Babe Chloe Ferry Has Just Given Us The Secret To Her Ultimate Hangover Cure – EXCLUSIVE
Everyone loves getting mortal on a night out! But everyone hates the hangover Hell the next day. *VOM*
If there's anyone who's no stranger to a sore head and alcohol sweats though, it's Geordie Shore lass and new Ex On The Beach babe, Chloe Ferry. Howay!WATCH THE EXCLUSIVE VIDEO WHERE CHLOE REVEALS HER SECRET HANGOVER CURE BELOW:
Thankfully we can all get wasted without the worry of waking up the next day like: "I'm going to die! Pass the paracetamol NOW!" as the 21-year-old Northern hottie has saved us from anymore alcohol induced agony by REVEALING her secret hangover cure.
Speaking exclusively to MTV, the canny radge-packet explained: "Get loads of chicken nuggets," before adding: "Sit in bed and watch loads of Disney movies."YAAAAAAAS!
Let's hope Chloe's packed her suitcase full of Disney DVDs because we're sure this crackers lass is gonna need them when she hits the Ex On The Beach coconut cocktails.AREEEEET MAN!!!
