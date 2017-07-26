Ex On The Beach

Ex On The Beach’s Jordan Wright Reacts To Giving Things Another Go With Sydney Longmuir: ‘An Ex Arrival Wouldn’t Affect Us’ - EXCLUSIVE

Wednesday, July 26, 2017 - 08:00

In last night's episode of Ex On The Beach, we saw Jordan Wright's ex Sydney Longmuir aka 'Psycho Syd' wash up onto the beach and let's just say that things got rather ~heated~ between the two.

MTV

Sydney wasted no time at all getting her feelings across to Jordan and gave the Essex-born firefighter 'only what he deserved'.

However, in an unexpected turn of events, the glamour model later took back her initial comments to Jordan as the pair 'pinky promised not to shout and argue anymore' whilst enjoying some alone time on the beach.

MTV

WATCH JORDAN AND SYDNEY REACT TO THEIR RELATIONSHIP AS THEY AGREE TO 'GIVE THINGS ANOTHER GO'

Whilst on an intimate beach date, the pair reflected on their time together and agreed to not let past mistakes get in the way during their time in the villa.

Sydney exclusively told MTV in a Confession Cam: "For once we're actually getting on really good", with Jordan also agreeing: "We're not screaming at each other. The chat we had on the beach we got a lot of stuff out in the air didn't we, about how we've been in the past and if we're ever gonna move forward we can't be kicking and shouting at each other all the time."

HERE, HERE!

Jordan confessed that he was initially rather 'put out' with the arrrival of his ex and couldn't quite get his head around why Sydney was being 'so aggressive'.

MTV

Sydney did admit she was 'pleased to see him', with Jordan begging to differ, as he said in a Confession Cam: "Didn't look like it when you first came out! When I first saw her I was like f*cking hell, but when we got chatting, it was like bringing the old memories back wasn't it. We started talking about some of the things that we'd done."

It wasn't long until the two lovebirds were cracking smiles, as they joked around with each other about their past relationship, reminiscing on the 'good times' they once had.

MTV

Jordan later admitted in an exclusive chat in a Confession Cam video: "If one of my exes was to come in now, I don't think it would affect us. And to be honest, out of all of them, she's probably the most scary." Sydney jokingly agreed, commenting on her situation with Jordan: "Well with my exes I wouldn’t actually be bothered and I know that some people say that 'oh I wouldn't be bothered' then they see them and it's different, but with mine I actually wouldn't be bothered."

MTV

The pair admitted that they both would be 'annoyed' if either of them saw each other 'cracking on' with anyone else in the villa, with Jordan even going as far to say: "I'm saying I wouldn't want to see you f*cking cracking on with anyone else in here. And if it doesn't work it doesn't work, but the least we can do is try."

Jordan continued to explain where himself and Sydney were currently at: "Right now we are really happy, we're not kicking off at each other and we're getting along really well and if it keeps going along like this we're not going to fall out."

And they all lived happily ever after...  (lol jk, this is Ex On The Beach mate)

Will Sydney and Jordan last during their time in the villa or will another ex arrive and cause mayhem? Find out in brand new Ex On The Beach, Tuesdays at 10pm only on MTV!

Check out the best bits from Episode 7 of brand new Ex On The Beach below:

