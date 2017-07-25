Ex On The Beach's Sydney Longmuir Labels Ex Jordan Wright A ‘Dog' As She Tears Into Him Following Explosive Arrival - EXCLUSIVE

In tonight's episode of Ex On The Beach, Jordan Wright's luck came to an end as he was confronted by long-term Ex Sydney Longmuir.

MTV

Oh YES... Just as the hunky firefighter was beginning to enjoy his time in the villa, along came ex-girlfriend Sydney Longmuir, aka 'Psycho Syd', and we're not quite sure these two ever had complete closure...

WATCH JORDAN AND SYDNEY REACT TO THE EXPLOSIVE MOMENT SYDNEY CONFRONTED JORDAN ON THE BEACH:

In true Ex On The Beach style, three unfortunate singletons were sent packing as the Tablet Of Terror dished out orders for Jordan, Savannah Kempley and Marty McKenna to head down to the beach front and await the arrival of yet ANOTHER ex!

MTV

Regrettably for Jordan, ex-girlfriend Sydney arrived onto the beach, much to the enjoyment of Savannah and Marty.

MTV

But it wasn't all fun and games for Jordan. The Essex beauty came out of the ocean all guns blazing and was certainly ready to give her ex a piece of her mind.

In an EXCLUSIVE Confession Cam, Jordan told MTV: "Sydney has come out the water and she is f*cking fuming. I mean, I know I've been a bit of a rascal but I did not expect that. She's obviously still got feelings."

'Feelings' is one way of putting it Mr Wright...

MTV

Jordan struggled to get a word in edgeways, as the glamour model proceeded to tell her ex what she really thought of him. She embarked on a foul-mouthed rant, explaining to him, "You are a f*cking prick." Starting as we mean to go on, eh Sydney?

MTV

"Why are you being so aggressive?", questioned Jordan, as Sydney hit back with, "Because you're an idiot, that's why. You're a dog, you're a dog!'"

The pair continued to exchange a war of words, as fellow singletons Marty and Savanna watched on in amusement.

MTV

Sydney exclusively told MTV on Confession Cam: "I met Jordan on the beach and it did not go to plan at all. I f*cking hate him even more than what I did before."

And just when things couldn't get any worse for the lad, Sydney dropped Jordan right in it, calling him out for "ringing birds when I'm in your f*cking bedroom."

And it didn't stop there. Sydney accused Jordan of 'lying' to her face, as she said in her Confession Cam: "He tried to lie and say that we havent slept together as many times as what he said we did. But Jordan's the dog, hopefully everyone sees that."

Has 'Mr Nice Guy' Jordan finally been exposed?

Savannah certainly thinks so, as she told MTV: "Sydney is a f*cking hot head, I'm so glad that someone's arrived who's gonna tell Jordan that he's a shit stirring bastard. We all f*cking knew it, we've all seen it and now someone's gonna come here and prove it."

MTV

Sydney is adamant that she won't let Jordan hinder her time in the villa, explaining how, "Hopefully there's loads of fit boys in that villa and I can chirpse on them and f*ck him off. Depends on what happens tonight, he might witness Sydney the psycho

if he's cracking on with other birds, but you just never know."

Well, we guess that clears that one up then...

Ex On The Beach continues Tuesdays at 10pm only on MTV!

Check out the best bits from Episode 6 of brand new Ex On The Beach below: