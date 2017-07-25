Ex On The Beach

Ex On The Beach's Sydney Longmuir Labels Ex Jordan Wright A ‘Dog' As She Tears Into Him Following Explosive Arrival - EXCLUSIVE

Don't miss brand new Ex On The Beach, Tuesday's at 10pm - ONLY on MTV!

Tuesday, July 25, 2017 - 23:00

In tonight's episode of Ex On The Beach, Jordan Wright's luck came to an end as he was confronted by long-term Ex Sydney Longmuir.

 

MTV

Oh YES... Just as the hunky firefighter was beginning to enjoy his time in the villa, along came ex-girlfriend Sydney Longmuir, aka 'Psycho Syd', and we're not quite sure these two ever had complete closure...

WATCH JORDAN AND SYDNEY REACT TO THE EXPLOSIVE MOMENT SYDNEY CONFRONTED JORDAN ON THE BEACH:

In true Ex On The Beach style, three unfortunate singletons were sent packing as the Tablet Of Terror dished out orders for Jordan, Savannah Kempley and Marty McKenna to head down to the beach front and await the arrival of yet ANOTHER ex!

MTV

Regrettably for Jordan, ex-girlfriend Sydney arrived onto the beach, much to the enjoyment of Savannah and Marty. 

MTV

But it wasn't all fun and games for Jordan. The Essex beauty came out of the ocean all guns blazing and was certainly ready to give her ex a piece of her mind.

In an EXCLUSIVE Confession Cam, Jordan told MTV: "Sydney has come out the water and she is f*cking fuming. I mean, I know I've been a bit of a rascal but I did not expect that. She's obviously still got feelings."

'Feelings' is one way of putting it Mr Wright...

MTV

Jordan struggled to get a word in edgeways, as the glamour model proceeded to tell her ex what she really thought of him. She embarked on a foul-mouthed rant, explaining to him, "You are a f*cking prick." Starting as we mean to go on, eh Sydney? 

MTV

"Why are you being so aggressive?", questioned Jordan, as Sydney hit back with, "Because you're an idiot, that's why. You're a dog, you're a dog!'"

The pair continued to exchange a war of words, as fellow singletons Marty and Savanna watched on in amusement.

MTV

Sydney exclusively told MTV on Confession Cam: "I met Jordan on the beach and it did not go to plan at all. I f*cking hate him even more than what I did before."

And just when things couldn't get any worse for the lad, Sydney dropped Jordan right in it, calling him out for "ringing birds when I'm in your f*cking bedroom." 

And it didn't stop there. Sydney accused Jordan of 'lying' to her face, as she said in her Confession Cam: "He tried to lie and say that we havent slept together as many times as what he said we did. But Jordan's the dog, hopefully everyone sees that."

Has 'Mr Nice Guy' Jordan finally been exposed?

Savannah certainly thinks so, as she told MTV: "Sydney is a f*cking hot head, I'm so glad that someone's arrived who's gonna tell Jordan that he's a shit stirring bastard. We all f*cking knew it, we've all seen it and now someone's gonna come here and prove it."

MTV

Sydney is adamant that she won't let Jordan hinder her time in the villa, explaining how, "Hopefully there's loads of fit boys in that villa and I can chirpse on them and f*ck him off. Depends on what happens tonight, he might witness Sydney the psycho
if he's cracking on with other birds, but you just never know."

Well, we guess that clears that one up then...

Ex On The Beach continues Tuesdays at 10pm only on MTV!

Check out the best bits from Episode 6 of brand new Ex On The Beach below:

Latest News

We really thought these celebrity couples were in it for life

11 Celebrity Couples We Thought Were In It For Life

Ex On The Beach’s Jordan Wright Reacts To Giving Things Another Go With Sydney Longmuir: ‘An Ex Arrival Wouldn’t Affect Us’ - EXCLUSIVE

Ex On The Beach's Sydney Longmuir Labels Ex Jordan Wright A ‘Dog' As She Tears Into Him Following Explosive Arrival - EXCLUSIVE

Kendrick Lamar Leads The 2017 VMA Nominations - Full List

Vicky Pattison Reveals She Doesn't Want Children: "I've Never Seen Them In My Future"

Wonder Woman 2 Is Happening

Cara De La Hoyde Has Some Words Of Wisdom For Love Island Winners Kem And Amber

Lana Del Rey Left Us in Awe at Brixton's O2 Academy

Lush's New Harry Potter Inspired Bath Bomb Will Turn Your Bath Water To Jelly

Holiday Beauty Prep That Will Give You More Time On An Inflatable Flamingo

FYI You Don't Need To Put Highlighter On Your Vagina

Charlotte Crosby Wants THIS Love Island Couple To Star On Just Tattoo Of Us

Cara Delevingne On Her Dislike Of The Modelling World: I Do Not Give A S**t What I Look Like

11 Reality Stars Who've Dished The Very Real Dirt On The Shows That Made Them Famous

Ferne McCann shows off her ever growing baby bump.

Ferne McCann Poses Up A Storm With Her Growing Baby Bump

29 SOS Skincare Products To Revive Skin After A Day In The Sun

Kylie Jenner Is Making The Bra And Sweatpants Combo A Thing

"Shockwaves Of Grief": Linkin Park Release Official Statement After Chester Bennington's Death

Vicky Pattison&#039;s Jordan Wright ex opens up about their &#039;volatile&#039; relationship

Vicky Pattison Opens Up About The Reality Of Cruel Trolls Attacking Her Figure

Marnie Simpson Puts An End To Her Feud With Vicky Pattison Once And For All

More From Ex On The Beach

We really thought these celebrity couples were in it for life
TV Shows

11 Celebrity Couples We Thought Were In It For Life

TV Shows

Ex On The Beach’s Jordan Wright Reacts To Giving Things Another Go With Sydney Longmuir: ‘An Ex Arrival Wouldn’t Affect Us’ - EXCLUSIVE

TV Shows

Ex On The Beach's Sydney Longmuir Labels Ex Jordan Wright A ‘Dog' As She Tears Into Him Following Explosive Arrival - EXCLUSIVE

Ex On The Beach

Ex On The Beach 706 | Confession Cam: Sydney Arrives And Reacts To Jordan's Antics

Ex On The Beach

Ex On The Beach 706 | Confession Cam: Sydney And Jordan Open Up About Giving Their Relationship Another Go

Ex On The Beach 7 | Ep #6 Sexy Spoilers

TV Shows

The Sexiest Spoilers From Ex On The Beach Series 7 Episode #6

Chloe Ferry kicks off at Sam Scott for failing to give her attention on Ex On The Beach
TV Shows

Ex On The Beach Spoiler Video: Chloe Ferry Kicks Off At ‘Freak’ Ex Sam Scott For ‘Barely Touching’ Her

Chloe Ferry kicks off at Sam Scott for failing to give her attention on Ex On The Beach
Ex On The Beach

Ex On The Beach 7 | Episode #6 Best Bits

Ex On The Beach

Ex On The Beach 706 | Dramz! Kick Off Chloe Slams Frigid Sam

Ex On The Beach

Ex On The Beach 706 | OMG! Max And Stevie's Sly Seaside Snog

Ex On The Beach

Ex On The Beach 706 | Ahhh! Marty and Chloe's Propa Emosh Heart-To-Heart

Trending Articles

Celebrity

Vicky Pattison Sets The Record Straight On Her Opinion Of Charlotte Crosby And Stephen Bear

Celebrity

Geordie Shore's Sam Bentham Has Gone Down A *Very* Different Career Route

11 Reality Stars Who've Dished The Very Real Dirt On The Shows That Made Them Famous

Celebrity

Charlotte Crosby Has The Last Laugh On Trolls Who Attacked Her Lips

Celebrity

Marnie Simpson Puts An End To Her Feud With Vicky Pattison Once And For All

Music

Find Out Who's In The Running For MTV's Hottest Summer Superstar 2017!

Celebrity

Vicky Pattison Reveals She Doesn't Want Children: "I've Never Seen Them In My Future"

Celebrity

7 Reality TV Couples Who Were Down To Have Sex On TV

Celebrity

Geordie Shore's Nathan Henry To Enter The Celebrity Big Brother House Alongside Pete Wicks & Jemma Lucy?

Ferne McCann shows off her ever growing baby bump.
Celebrity

Ferne McCann Poses Up A Storm With Her Growing Baby Bump

Celebrity

Charlotte Crosby Has The Perfect Cure For Love Island Withdrawals Following Kem And Amber's Win

Celebrity

Gaz Beadle Reveals The Real Reason Behind That Split With Emma McVey