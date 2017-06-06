Ex On The Beach

The Brand New Ex On The Beach Trailer Is Here And We're SRSLY Excited!

Don't miss brand new Ex On The Beach series 7, starting Tuesday 20th June at 10pm – only on MTV!

Tuesday, June 6, 2017 - 10:50

As if we weren't already BUZZIN for the brand new series of Ex On The Beach, we've just had a first glimpse at what to expect in the upcoming seventh series and it's seriously EPIC!

BRING. IT. ON. PEOPLE!

MTV
The new sexy bunch of singletons are in for an unforgettable 'holiday', including Geordie Shore radgies Marty McKenna and Geordie Chloe Ferry... the DRAMZ is inevitable, right?!

Also joining Marty and Chloe on the beach are Che McSorley, Dean Ralph, Jordan Wright, Max Morley, Nicole Dutt, and Savannah Kemplay.

There will also be some other famous faces arriving onto the beach along the way, including Josh Ritchie, David Hawley and Sam Reece.

Here are 17 of the most OMG moments from the brand NEW promo trailer...

WATCH THE BRAND NEW EX ON THE BEACH PROMO BELOW:

And NOW check out some EXCLUSIVE videos from the series:

