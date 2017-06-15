Ex On The Beach

The Sexiest Spoilers From Ex On The Beach Series 7 Episode #1

It's a holiday from Hell for 8 hunks and hottiesl Ex On The Beach is back for a brand new series. DO NOT miss the first episode on Tuesday, 20th June at 10pm - only on MTV!

Thursday, June 15, 2017 - 17:37

Wait! What's that on the horizon... We can see dramz, b*tch fights, bust-ups, meltdowns and maybe some sh*gging coming our way. Yep! You've guessed it - Ex On The Beach is BACK! We cannot contain our EX-CITEMENT!

MTV
You know the score, right? Eight sexy AF singletons who are looking for love are brought together on a beachy paradise where they painfully discover that some relationships never die!

Even the beautiful black beaches of Bali are no sanctuary from the demons of their dating past. Especially for Geordie Shore's Marty McKenna. Howay! 

MTV
Remember: Always EXPECT the UNEXPECTED on this holiday from HELL!

MTV
So if Tuesday feels a million minutes away, then cast your eyes on these sexy SNEAK PEEKS from brand new Ex On The Beach below:

Ex On The Beach 7 | Ep #1 Sexy Spoilers

  • Marty's arrived to the paaarty! #KEEMON
    MTV
    1 of 20
  • These sexy singletons are in for one hell of a ride...
    2 of 20
  • Jordan already flirting up a storm!
    3 of 20
  • Savannah gets a taste of dean's treasured chest #oioi
    MTV
    4 of 20
  • Drink up marty lad!
    5 of 20
  • Oh, so that's what morning glory means...
    6 of 20
  • Dean is sh*tting it!
    7 of 20
  • It's all got rather emosh for Savannah...
    8 of 20
  • Any regrets?
    9 of 20
  • #awks
    10 of 20
  • Che seems ex-static...
    11 of 20
  • Date night?
    12 of 20
  • Lee bashes one out...
    13 of 20
  • #dramz for dean
    14 of 20
  • late night rendezvous?
    15 of 20
  • bedtime ~cuddles~
    16 of 20
  • Mischievous Marty...
    17 of 20
  • #squadgoals
    18 of 20
  • Naaaaw <3
    19 of 20
  • Unlucky babe...
    20 of 20

AND if you LOVE the awks make sure you check out this EXCLUSIVE extended preview from the first episode of series 7 right now:

Don't miss Ex On The Beach starting on Tuesday 20th June at 10pm - only on MTV!

