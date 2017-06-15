The Sexiest Spoilers From Ex On The Beach Series 7 Episode #1

Wait! What's that on the horizon... We can see dramz, b*tch fights, bust-ups, meltdowns and maybe some sh*gging coming our way. Yep! You've guessed it - Ex On The Beach is BACK! We cannot contain our EX-CITEMENT!

MTV

You know the score, right? Eight sexy AF singletons who are looking for love are brought together on a beachy paradise where they painfully discover that some relationships never die!

Even the beautiful black beaches of Bali are no sanctuary from the demons of their dating past. Especially for Geordie Shore's Marty McKenna. Howay!

MTV

Remember: Always EXPECT the UNEXPECTED on this holiday from HELL!

MTV

So if Tuesday feels a million minutes away, then cast your eyes on these sexy SNEAK PEEKS from brand new Ex On The Beach below:

AND if you LOVE the awks make sure you check out this EXCLUSIVE extended preview from the first episode of series 7 right now:

Don't miss Ex On The Beach starting on Tuesday 20th June at 10pm - only on MTV!