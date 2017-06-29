Ex On The Beach

The Sexiest Spoilers From Ex On The Beach Series 7 Episode #3

Another week, another explosive episode of EOTB! The DRAMZ is non-stop so DO NOT miss episode 3, Tuesday 4th July at 10pm - only on MTV!

Thursday, June 29, 2017 - 17:37

OMG! Last week's episode of Ex On The Beach was CRAY!!! Nicole just couldn't forget her beef with Fati and her flying fists saw her thrown out of the villa. YIKES! 

Will life in the villa be chiller in episode 3?

In the words of Geordie radge-packet, Marty Mckenna: "Absolutely NAE CHANCE!" 

Be prepared for another outrageous outing for our Ex On The Beach hotties this week as a tidal wave of TENSION hits the villa. YAAAAS!

And life for Northern lad, Max just turned into a nightmare as his ex arrives on the beach... 

MTV

Oh sh*t!!!

To give YOU a tease of what's coming up, we've put together an EXCLUSIVE spoiler gallery for you peeps below:

Ex On The Beach 7 | Ep #3 Sexy Spoilers

  • Im-press-ive
    1 of 21
  • These two seem to be cracking on rather well...
    2 of 21
  • First impressions...
    3 of 21
  • Che-eky
    4 of 21
  • oooft!
    5 of 21
  • 'Honey, I'm home...'
    6 of 21
  • #awks
    7 of 21
  • Grease 'em up!
    8 of 21
  • Dean prefers a motor on his boat #oioi
    9 of 21
  • Look away Max!
    10 of 21
  • When the going gets tough...
    11 of 21
  • Totes emosh
    12 of 21
  • King marty!
    13 of 21
  • *Round 1*
    14 of 21
  • Making a splash!
    15 of 21
  • And on that note...
    16 of 21
  • #friendzoned
    17 of 21
  • Emosh on the beach...
    18 of 21
  • All aboard!
    19 of 21
  • They just can't resist each other...
    20 of 21
  • Eh?
    21 of 21

And if YOU can handle the heat, then check out these SEXY sneak peeks from this week's insane ep!

Remember: Expect the UNEXPECTED!

DO NOT forget to tune into Ex On The Beach on Tuesday 4th July at 10pm - only on MTV!

