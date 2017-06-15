Ex On The Beach

Ex On The Beach Extended Preview: Marty McKenna Tashes On First And There's Major Dramz When Our Singletons First Meet

Don't miss brand new Ex On The Beach Season 7 starting on Tuesday 20th June @ 10pm - only on MTV!

Michael Currell
Thursday, June 15, 2017 - 11:14

For most of us, an all-inclusive holiday of a lifetime to Bali in a swanky AF villa surrounded by hunks, hotties and a tropical ocean would be the total dream. Right?

Wrong!

For these sexy singletons this dream holiday is a living nightmare! Why?

Because this is Ex On The Beach YO! 

WATCH AN EXCLUSIVE EXTENDED PREVIEW OF EX ON THE BEACH SEASON 7 EPISODE 1 BELOW:

In the brand new series of the smash hit reality TV show (starting on Tuesday 20th June at 10pm on MTV. DO NOT MISS!) we see some familiar faces on the black sands of Bali.

Joining Geordie Shore lad Marty McKenna on the beach of doom are fellow sexy singles Max Morley (winner of Love Island in 2015), Che McSorleyDean Ralph, Jordan WrightNicole Dutt, Savannah Kemplay (who you probs remember from MTV's Beauty School Cop Outs) and Fatima Rull.

MTV
Good times! (That is until paradise gets ruined when their exes start turning up...)

Watching EXCLUSIVELY the first part of the brand new episode we get a massive dose of the dramz to come.

BOOM!

We see the chill holiday vibes quickly vanish when Nicole and Fati kick off over Nicole's ex. (Who isn't even there!)

MTV
MTV
But for Dean things couldn't be better as the Tablet of Terror sends him and northern beauty Savannah off on the first romantic date of the series. Oi Oi! 

MTV
Meanwhile back at the villa, our hotties crack on with some tropical cocktails whilst Marty makes Fati feel very welcome when the pair share a quick tash-on in the pool. HOWAY!

MTV
With only a few days to wait until Ex On The Beach season 7 hits our screens harder than a scorned lover throwing a drink over their ex's face, we simply cannot wait to get obsessed with what promises to be the most explosive series yet!

YAAAAAAS!!!!!

MTV
And to get you in the mood, check out these EXCLUSIVE Ex On The Beach online extras. 

