Who Is Leonie McSorley? Everything You Need To Know About The Ex On The Beach Star

Tuesday, July 18, 2017 - 10:21

Unless you've been living in a cave for the past six weeks, you'll be more than aware of the major #DRAMZ aka the sh*t storm that has been going down in the villa each week.

In true Ex On The Beach style, the Tablet Of Terror has gone to town, cooking up an array of spicy treats for the sexy singletons and washing up even MORE ex's onto the black beaches of Bali!

Now for those of you under the assumption we are going to make Che walk out of the ocean again, worry no more! That's her identical twin sister, Leonie McSorley and here's all you need to know about the blonde bombshell...

A/S/L...

Leonie is a 19-year-old glamour model hailing from Aberdeen, Scotland and is Che's identical twin sister. They have even had matching plastic surgery including lip fillers and identical boob jobs!

Best and worst…

Leonie exclusively told MTV: "The three best things about me are I'm really funny, I've got a good arse and I'm an identical twin. The three worst things about me are my belly button, my accent and I can't take a joke."

Hobbies...

Much like her sister, Leonie is no stranger to partying the night away and can often be found living it large in Ibizia.

Sexy Secrets...

Leonie lifted the lid on her sex life, describing herself as "very loud in the bedroom". She also revealed to once partaking in a "steamy threesome with a couple and it was major awks", whilst also admitting she enjoys sex outside and once "did it in a skatepark". Each to their own...

Relationship history...

Much to our surprise, Leonie revealed to MTV that she has "only been in two serious relationships" her whole life. "They were both pretty sh*t and to be honest they have definitley put me off."

Haven't we seen you before?

Indeed we have. Eagle eyed Geordie Shore viewers will remember in episode two of Geordie Shore Series 13 aka The Party Tour, Leonie and her twin sister Che met Scotty T and Gaz in Ibiza before enjoying a night of 'bedtime cuddles' in the lads’ caravans. WHY AYE!

Most embarassing sex story...

"My most embarrassing sex story is when I was having sex with this guy, calling him by the completely wrong name and he didnt even mention it until we were finished." #awks

Biggest lie you've ever told...

Leonie exclusively told MTV, "The biggest lie that I've ever told is when I took my twin's driving theory test for her."

"She kept failing and I just thought maybe it's something you're missing, but then I happened to fail aswell."

How's her social-media influence?

Leonie already has a cool 8,000 followers and 13.2k followers on Twitter. You go guuurl!

Will Leonie flirt up a storm in the villa?

Who Is Leonie McSorley? Everything You Need To Know About The Ex On The Beach Star

