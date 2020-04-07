The wait is over, Celebrity Ex On The Beach: The Podcast has finally dropped! Make sure you lock in every week as host Tyler West EXamines make ups, break ups, and EXtreme arrivals from the latest episode.

Celebrity Ex On The Beach: The Podcast Episode #12

Ellie Brown and Judi James join Tyler this week for a good chat about body language, posh boy and older women. You're in for a treat!

Celebrity Ex On The Beach: The Podcast Episode #11

Joey Essex pops into the studio for a cheeky chat with Tyler. The Essex lad talks about feeling frustrated and his hopes for the future with Lorena...

Celebrity Ex On The Beach: The Podcast Episode #10

Tyler welcomes back Celeb Ex ladies Lorena Medina and Georgia Harrison. The squad talk making moves and making out!

Celebrity Ex On The Beach: The Podcast Episode #9

This week Tyler is joined by singer songwriter L.A. lad Patrick Hale and Dr D for an in-depth discussion on the art of seduction...

Celebrity Ex On The Beach: The Podcast Episode #8

Tyler welcomes Dreamboy Lotan and Dr. D into the studio for a big old chat about dealing with the "R" word... Rejection!

Celebrity Ex On The Beach: The Podcast Episode #7

Tyler opens the studio doors to Mob Wife Marissa Jade and dating guru Kezia Noble. The lades lay out the rules of playing the playing the field. You listening lads...

Celebrity Ex On The Beach: The Podcast Episode #6

This week Tyler invites Geordie Shore's Sophie Kasaei and Danielle Kedward into the studio for a reet good chat aboot dating. When does seeing someone become 'offish'? Who knows...

Celebrity Ex On The Beach: The Podcast Episode #5

Get ready guys! This week Tyler opens the studio doors to sassy singles Ellie Brown and Victoria Winterord. Hear what these ladies think about dating app etiquette and getting dumped!

Celebrity Ex On The Beach: The Podcast Episode #4

Joining Tyler in the studio this week is Lateysha Grace and David McIntosh. Give this episode a spin to hear our lass Lateysha and the Tornado talk whirlwind romances, promises and first impressions...

Celebrity Ex On The Beach: The Podcast Episode #3

This week Tyler welcomes Michael Griffith for a chinway whilst Marissa Jade calls in all the way from NYC to chat keeping it cool around old flames!

Celebrity Ex On The Beach: The Podcast Episode #2

Tyler is joined by judo hero Ashley McKenzie and reality TV legend Georgia Harrison this week to chat make ups, make outs and a new sexy man swaggering into the villa!

Ash chats comforting celeb crush Ellie after she learns about Lorena and Joey, saying: 'I don't want her to be upset. She's my girl. She's cool.' Meanwhile Georgia talks 'Gash' and reveals the reasons she likes hanging with Ash: 'We are really funny [like] we ain't normal,' adding: 'when we are together it's a blinder!'

Celebrity Ex On The Beach: The Podcast Episode #1

This week Tyler welcomes ladiesman Calum Best and dating coach extrodinarie Kezia Noble to the pod; whilst playgirl Lorena Medina calls in all the way from Miami to chat first impressions, love and lust...

Calum reveals how he really felt seeing 'fireball' ex Marissa Jade chilling in the villa. Kezia offers up some amazing advice on how to make a good first impression: '[you] can't show that you're nervous. Got to be totally confident. Be in the moment [and] be comfortable with the situation.'

And last but certainly not least, Lorena opens up about Joey whether it was love at first sight, confessing: 'He's so hot. I couldn't keep my eyes off him!' Cheeky....

