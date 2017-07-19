Ex On The Beach

Chloe Ferry Confirms Exactly She Was Doing With That Knife In Ex On The Beach

There's a slightly bizarre explanation to WTF was going on.

Wednesday, July 19, 2017 - 15:05

Any fan of Ex On The Beach knows that pretty much anything goes on the show. From Scotty T getting seriously explicit about his sex life to Megan McKenna having about a thousand brawls, the general rule is to expect the unexpected.

But viewers of last night's (18th June) episode were left more than a little baffled at a scene where Chloe Ferry appeared to be using a bit of cutlery to do something to her legs. Was she shaving? Scraping off dead skin? Literally who knows.

After eagle-eyed viewers flooded her with questions about what the heck was happening with that item of cutlery, the Geordie Shore lass has come clean about the seriously imaginative way she goes about scratching her legs.

Insisting that everyone should dive into their kitchen drawer when they get one of those itches that a cactus itself couldn't cure, she said: "Just itching me leg babe cutlery works a treat when you are itchy and scratchy."

Yet another pro-tip from our lass Chlo that we'll bear in mind whenever itchy skin plagues our lives. Helpful and innovative as ever. 

Now let's all catch the moment Chloe's ex Sam made his entrance on Ex On The Beach...

