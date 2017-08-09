Chloe Ferry Reveals The REAL Reason Why Her And Marty McKenna Are Subtitled On Ex On The Beach

It's a question we've been asking ourselves ever since our Ex On The Beach singletons set foot on the beautiful beaches of Bali.

Nope, not 'why isn't drinking out of a watermelon a thing in our local?'. And not even 'why isn't reserving a sun lounger on the beach ever that easy when we go on holiday?'.

The REAL question on our lips is a VERY important one - WHY is it only our Geordie Shore radgies Chloe Ferry and Marty McKenna who have to have subtitles on the show?

Don't tell us these aren't the big questions, guys.

As it turns out, we're not the only ones who are wondering why our Geordie lad and lass have to have this special treatment, with one viewer tweeting last night: "Why is it only the Geordie's who have to have subtitles!?! #itsnotthathardtounderstandman! (sic)"

Luckily, our little worldie Chloe has come to our rescue and explained what's going on - and it seems it's all just a question of geography.

Writing back to explain all, Chloe tweeted: "Cause we from pure radge end of Newcastle (sic)."

Cause we from pure radge end of Newcastle https://t.co/OEvgKwFukP — Chloe ferry (@Chloe_GShore) August 8, 2017

Well, they are two of Geordie Shore's BIGGEST radgies after all, so it does kind of make reet proper sense.

Now, how DO we go about making drinking out of a watermelon an actual menu item in our local?

