Chloe Ferry's Ex Sam Scott Opens Up About Failed Six Month Romance With The 'Psycho' Geordie Shore Star Ahead Of Ex On The Beach Debut - EXCLUSIVE

We don't know about you, but living with just one of our exes 9000 miles from home sounds about as appealing as eating a spoonful of maggots for breakfast.

So spare a thought for Geordie Shore star Chloe Ferry, who'll soon be sharing the Ex On The Beach villa with not one, but TWO of her exes as Sam Scott gets set to land in Bali in tonight's episode.

Yikes.

MEET CHLOE'S EX SAM AND HEAR WHAT HE HAS TO SAY ABOUT THEIR RELATIONSHIP IN THIS EXCLUSIVE VIDEO:

Speaking exclusively to MTV before making his debut on the beaches of Bali, Sam explained what being in a relationship with 'psycho' Chloe was really like, hinting that her Geordie ex Marty McKenna might have had something to do with their split.

Sam said: "My ex is Chloe Ferry - that girl is an absolute psycho. Our relationship was up and down throughout the six months. It's super hard being with somebody that's on Geordie Shore and lives with their ex-boyfriend."

MTV

He added that 'things are still quite raw' between them, before revealing: "I'm coming on the show to finally find out if Chloe is over Marty the way she says to me that she is. My main message that I wanna get to Chloe is tell me how you really feel about Marty because there's gonna be no moving forward with us before I get to the bottom of that."

MTV

Chloe and Marty have already had more ups and downs in their Bali beach home than your average big dipper, with Chloe opening up to Marty about her true feelings in an emotional heart-to-heart in last week's episode.

MTV

Since then, the two have been trying to work on building up a friendship - but who knows what might happen when Sam comes splashing out of that scary sea, eh?

Sam also shared one of his most embarrassing ex-related moments (which, as luck would have it, actually involved Geordie lad Marty), telling MTV: "I think one of the most awkward encounters I've had in my time dating is when I had Marty on a personal appearance in the club, and I decided to go there with Chloe. Things were very awkward."

MTV

Eek.

As for the type of girl Sam would like to meet on the beach? Well, he told us: "I've not gone on Ex On The Beach to meet anybody, but my type is fake Essex girls, lips and tits - if that Essex girl turns up, who knows what will happen."

Watch this space.

Find out how Chloe and Marty react when Sam arrives on the beach in brand new Ex On The Beach, tonight at 10pm - only on MTV! And you can find out more about all of our cast in these exclusive videos: