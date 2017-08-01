Ex On The Beach

Chloe Ferry's Ex Sam Scott Reveals He Very Nearly Died While Having Sex With Her During Ex On The Beach Romp

Chloe wasn't the greatest help when Sam suddenly suffered a life-threatening asthma attack.

Tuesday, August 1, 2017 - 16:48

Witnessing Sam Scott and Chloe Ferry's relationship on the current series of MTV's Ex on the Beach has been providing no shortage of lols, but the near-death experience Sam faced during one of their romps was no laughing matter.

Yep, while filming the show in Bali DJ Sam suffered an Asthma attack mid-way through their intimate sesh and Chloe wasn't quite the life-saving radgie Sam had hoped for.

MTV

The reality TV star revealed all about the incident to Star Magazine, telling them: "She passed me a glass of water. I was like, “Chlo, I don’t need any water, darling, I need my inhaler!" - Awks!

Clearly Sam lived to tell the tale though so everything worked out A-okay in the end!

Tumblr

Sam also dished on his supposed rivalry with Chloe's other ex, Marty McKenna but revealed that there is actually nothing of the sort between them.

He said: "Me and Marty had a good chat and he said he was happy to see Chloe move on."

Even though the pair have decided to call time on their relationship now, we're just glad Sam was there to help Chloe finally get over Marty. Yay for Chloe! Even if she isn't the best person to have around in life-threatening situations. 

Don't forget to tune into Ex on the Beach tonight at 10pm on MTV for even more dramz!

Now why not check out kick off Chloe slamming 'frigid' sam...

 

 

