Ex On The Beach 8 Ep #1 Spoiler Vids: What We Can Expect From Tonight's Incredz First Ep - EXCLUSIVE

Michael Currell
Tuesday, March 20, 2018 - 15:14

Stop getting hangry! Tonight we can stuff our faces with some well done dramz, garnished with lashings of extra agg as Ex On The Beach series 8 (or should that be "ate"?) slaps onto our screens like a bloody steak (or cauliflower if you're veggie!). So sharpen your knives 'cause this series is forking incredible! 

What time is dinner served? 10pm on MTV (Don't be late!). The latest squad of sexy singles should be worried because they're about to be served a huge plate of relationship revenge.

But before this evening's banquet of breakdowns and bad behaviour begins, let's take a cheeky nibble on some exclusive spoilers from tonight's tasty episode! The menu includes Geordie Shore's very own Marnie Simpson hunting for a hotty and Essex gal Charlotte Hughes enjoying some sloppy seconds. YUM!

WATCH THESE EXCLUSIVE SPOILERS BEFORE TONIGHT'S EX ON THE BEACH PREMIERE:

In these sizzling starters, we welcome Northern worldie Marnie to the Ex beach as she leaves the Toon behind and looks for love on the Spanish Shore. Howay!

MTV

Arriving in true Geordie style, the 26-year-old turns up on a speedboat as this lovely lass goes looking for love. 

MTV

Ditching the demons of her dating past, what kinda hunk, or hun, is our Marns hoping to find? 

She tells us: "Just please give me a nice boy," after revealing she's fed up with her past fella fails, saying: "My type, unfortunately, would just be d*ckhead!"

MTV

Any potentials? Maybe... not. Meeting her fellow singletons, the Geordie lass doesn't hold back in telling West Country lad Tom Litten what she really thinks of his brave beach wear. 

MTV

Marnie goes in on the young farmer, saying: "Who the f*ck comes to a beach to meet girls, looking for love, with blue f*cking Speedos on?" 

MTV

Give this lad some credit pet. He's got balls!

MTV

And as the sun sets on the first day, we see sassy Scouser Sofia Filipe and Zach Tull return to the Ex villa like two cheeky cats who downed all the cream, after a very successful date indeed...

MTV

Howevs, the loved-up vibes get quickly dashed when Sofia threatens to swill the Reading geezer after he brags about their smooch, saying: "Listen! You're a tick."

MTV

Obvs, this little Liverpudlian lass ain't impressed, admitting: "I am absolutely f*cking fuming."

MTV

Oh Zach...

MTV

What a tickhead!     

Meanwhile, massive lad Sam Lonsdale gets served an even more massive pie when Charlotte sacks him off for Zach. Ouch!

Venting his frustrations after he had enjoyed a sly snog with Char earlier in the day, the Welsh whopper admits: "I've been away from Charlotte for five minutes and straight away Zach's swopped in there."

MTV

The awks levels are raised to ridiculous as spurned Sam spies on the pair getting very cosy below from his balcony...  

MTV

MTV

Not that Charlotte cares. We watch as she confesses to Zach: "I want to kiss you so bad," before admitting further: "I definitely want to kiss you, like a hundred percent."

MTV

Hmmm.... We wonder what happens next? 

MTV

High-five to the Essex gal's 'tasting menu' approach to romance. 

These delicious sneak peaks should have you srsly drooling, so make sure you fill your guts tonight when Ex On The Beach series 8 arrives on our screens. We're even more excited than a hungover Sunday Deliveroo delivery!  

Ahead of tonight's main course of mayhem, feast your eyes with these ex-clusive Ex On The Beach videos:

DON'T MISS brand new Ex On The Beach TONIGHT at 10pm - only on MTV!

