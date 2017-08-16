Ex On The Beach Babe Che McSorley Has Her Eyes On Sam Reece After His Explosive Beach Arrival: 'He's F**king Stunning' - EXCLUSIVE

Last night's Ex On The Beach saw yet ANOTHER seriously explosive beach arrival, with Georgia Crone's ex Sam Reece rocking up on the beach to tell his 'home truths'.

Telling Georgia EXACTLY what he thinks of her pretty much the second his pinky toe hit the sand, Sam made it clear he wasn't coming into the villa to make friends, and wanted to 'mug' his ex off.

It wasn't all bad news though, as Che McSorley took a bit of a shine to Sam (and vice versa, of course) before the Tablet of Terror did the pair a favour and sent them on a romantic date.

WATCH CHE ADMIT SHE FANCIES SAM IN THIS EXCLUSIVE VIDEO:

Admitting she's definitely got her eye on the newest villa arrival, Che told MTV in an exclusive Confession Cam: "I do fancy Sam, he's f**king stunning, he's covered in tattoos, he's so my type."

OI OI!

Sam, though, revealed she Che isn't his usual type, telling MTV: "Che's nice, she's a really nice girl but for me, it's not my type - but let's see what happens. I'm not ruling anything out, am I?"

Away from Che, Sam gave more of his true thoughts on Georgia: "She makes out she's like this innocent little girl - it ain't that. When I confronted Georgia, the guys didn't seem to back her up at all, so to me, that says what I'm saying is true."

Georgia isn't ready to let Sam mug her off though, insisting: "Don't you think you can come into this villa and start on me 'cause babe you've got a personality like a piece of wet lettuce. F**k off."

She also sent a bit of a message to Che: "Che, take that little pencil d*ck away from me, as far as you can, run back into the ocean for all I care."

Welcome to the villa Sam…

