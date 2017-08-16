Ex On The Beach

Ex On The Beach Babe Che McSorley Has Her Eyes On Sam Reece After His Explosive Beach Arrival: 'He's F**king Stunning' - EXCLUSIVE

Rachel Pilcher
Wednesday, August 16, 2017 - 17:00

Last night's Ex On The Beach saw yet ANOTHER seriously explosive beach arrival, with Georgia Crone's ex Sam Reece rocking up on the beach to tell his 'home truths'.

Telling Georgia EXACTLY what he thinks of her pretty much the second his pinky toe hit the sand, Sam made it clear he wasn't coming into the villa to make friends, and wanted to 'mug' his ex off.

It wasn't all bad news though, as Che McSorley took a bit of a shine to Sam (and vice versa, of course) before the Tablet of Terror did the pair a favour and sent them on a romantic date.

WATCH CHE ADMIT SHE FANCIES SAM IN THIS EXCLUSIVE VIDEO:

Admitting she's definitely got her eye on the newest villa arrival, Che told MTV in an exclusive Confession Cam: "I do fancy Sam, he's f**king stunning, he's covered in tattoos, he's so my type."

OI OI!

MTV

Sam, though, revealed she Che isn't his usual type, telling MTV: "Che's nice, she's a really nice girl but for me, it's not my type - but let's see what happens. I'm not ruling anything out, am I?"

Away from Che, Sam gave more of his true thoughts on Georgia: "She makes out she's like this innocent little girl - it ain't that. When I confronted Georgia, the guys didn't seem to back her up at all, so to me, that says what I'm saying is true."

MTV

Georgia isn't ready to let Sam mug her off though, insisting: "Don't you think you can come into this villa and start on me 'cause babe you've got a personality like a piece of wet lettuce. F**k off."

She also sent a bit of a message to Che: "Che, take that little pencil d*ck away from me, as far as you can, run back into the ocean for all I care."

Welcome to the villa Sam…

Ex On The Beach 7 | Ep #9 Sexy Spoilers

  • #cheeky
    1 of 24
  • A match made in heaven! <3
    2 of 24
  • Can't beat a date with your best mate...
    3 of 24
  • Sam has questions...
    4 of 24
  • Life's a beach!
    5 of 24
  • ex-cited Georgia?
    6 of 24
  • Dramz on the beach!
    7 of 24
  • Uh-oh...
    8 of 24
  • Feeling hot?
    9 of 24
  • Partaaaay!
    10 of 24
  • when life gives you lemons...
    11 of 24
  • #bombshell
    12 of 24
  • Let's play the blame game!
    13 of 24
  • It's the return of sleep over sex sam...
    14 of 24
  • sisterly love <3
    15 of 24
  • #quadgoals
    16 of 24
  • Leonie pours her heart out to Max...
    17 of 24
  • #mems
    18 of 24
  • They do say honesty is the best policy...
    19 of 24
  • Oh.em.gee. It's almost too good to be true!
    20 of 24
  • Nah, ofc not...
    21 of 24
  • #dangerkiss
    22 of 24
  • Dean's feelin' aggy!
    23 of 24
  • bed-st of friends...
    24 of 24

The New Destiny 2 Trailer Will Make You Desperate To Get Your Hands On It

Jemma Lucy Brands Paul Danan A ‘Snaky Rat’ After He And Sarah Harding Make Up
Celebrity

Celebrity Big Brother’s Jemma Lucy Brands Paul Danan A ‘Snaky Rat’ After He Makes Up With Sarah Harding

TV Shows

Is Celebrity Big Brother’s Jordan Davies A Sex Addict? Reality Star Reveals All In Brand New Celeb Sex Pod - VIDEO EXCLUSIVE

TV Shows

The Sexiest Spoilers From Ex On The Beach Series 7 Episode #9

