Ex On The Beach Babe Che McSorley Slept With Geordie Shore Lad Gaz Beadle During The Party Tour in Ibiza
Tuesday, May 23, 2017 - 15:07
In case you missed the major goss, we’ve exclusively announced the start date and line-up of the brand new series of Ex On The Beach (20TH JUNE - DON’T MISS IT GUYS!)
Alongside our Geordie Shore radgies Chloe Ferry and Marty McKenna, one of the bikini babes to join the new cast is Scottish star Che McSorley.
But it’s not the first time the stunner has appeared on an MTV show as her and her twin sister Leonie made a blink-and-you’ll-miss-it appearance on Geordie Shore series 13 aka the Party Tour!The twins met the Geordie fam at a club in Ibiza before those gents Gaz Beadle and Scotty T took the pair back to their caravans for a *ahem* buck. The rest? We’ll leave the clip below for you to find out…
WATCH THE MOMENT CHE AND GAZ PLUS LEONIE AND SCOTT HIT THE CARAVAN FOR A CHEEKY BUCK IN OUR EXCLUSIVE CLIP BELOW:
DON’T MISS Che in all new Ex On The Beach series 7 - starting Tuesday 20th June at 10pm, only on MTV!
