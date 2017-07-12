Ex On The Beach

Ex On The Beach Fans Are Crying Actual Tears Over The Way Lee Moran Stuck Up For Chloe Ferry

Rachel Pilcher
Wednesday, July 12, 2017 - 10:24

Last night's Ex On The Beach was nothing if not the most emotional rollercoaster, with things going from steamy with Max Morley and Georgia Crone's yoga date to pure radge with Marty McKenna losing his sh*t AGAIN to proper AWKS in a cheeky sex positions game.

But there was one particularly emosh moment that really got fans feeling all of the feels - yep, we're talking about the seriously sweet moment when Lee Moran comforted Chloe Ferry as she broke down about her appearance.

Sob!

WATCH *THAT* CUTE LEE AND CHLOE MOMENT IN THIS CLIP:

It all started when the villa decided to play a, er, not-so-nice game involving ranking each other in order of appearance, with Chloe putting her Geordie Shore ex Marty in the top spot during her go.

The Geordie babe then broke down as she told her fellow singletons that she doesn't believe Marty would do the same for her, admitting she thinks Marty sees her as 'the ugliest'.

MTV

WTF? You're a proper worldie in our eyes, Chloe! We told you it wasn't the nicest of games, eh? 

With Chloe in tears, hero of the hour Lee quickly ran over to comfort her, telling: "Don't be silly, you are far from the ugliest here. Don't ever think that, don't ever f**king think like that. Don't ever f**king think like that about yourself, alright? Come on babe, don't cry."

MTV

MTV

So. Cute.

Singing Lee's praises on Twitter, fans applauded the beach hunk for being a total sweetheart, with one fan admitting they were 'in actual tears' about Lee's caring ways.

Here are just some of the reactions:

What a mighty good man.

Find out if Marty and Chloe can keep their friendship up in brand new Ex On The Beach, Tuesdays at 10pm - only on MTV! And you can catch up with ALL the best bits from last night's episode below:

