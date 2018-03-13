Ex On The Beach First Look: Geordie Shore's Marnie Simpson Arrives On The Beach Looking For Love And Not Another "D*ckhead."

Something sinister lurks in those tropical waters. A shark? Crabs? The wreck of a past relationship? The only way to conquer fear is to go face-to-face with it which is exactly what the new batch of Ex On The Beach hotties must do when the brand new series smashes onto our screens on Tuesday 20th March @ 10pm!

There ain't no time to chill on this 'holiday' as aggy ex-lovers gatecrash the beach party just like the Terminator, only much, much worse! The sensible thing for these sexy singles would be to keep their mouths, and flies, zipped. Will they? Of course not!

Now it's time to get excited because here's an exclusive first look at the brand new series ahead of next week's premiere! And as you can see, we are reunited with a reet canny radgie. Yaas! Geordie Shore's very own Marnie Simpson. KEEMON!

WATCH GEORDIE SHORE'S MARNIE SIMPSON ARRIVE ONTO EX ON THE BEACH BELOW:

In this sizzling spoiler from the first episode of series 8, we see our Marns explaining why she's bid Adios to the Toon and said Hola to Spain as she looks for love on a different shore.

MTV

"I am a hopeless romantic," confesses the brunette belta before revealing: "I could literally go to the off license down the end of the road to buy a bottle of milk and I’ll fall in love."

MTV

Awwww!

So why isn't this mint lass loved-up with some handsome hunk already? Simples!

She admits: "My type, unfortunately, would just be d*ckhead!"

We're massive Marnie fans (obvs) and we've been reet across her turbs love life (Lewis Bloor, Geordie Shore co-star Aaron Chalmers and Ricky Rayment anyone?). Our hearts srsly hurt when the 26-year-old pleads: "Just please give me a nice boy!"

MTV

The good news for the Geordie gal is that Marns has plenty of fit fellas and hot huns to crack on with.

MTV

MTV

Why Aye!

But the bisexual beauty might not be sweet on everyone though *ahem* Tom, a farmer from Somerset sporting some very brave beach wear...

There's been some memorable moments on Ex On The Beach, but this hunk in trunks deffo won the first impressions game as he swaggered along the shoreline in his bright blue Speedos like WEVS!

MTV

Tom's teeny trunks might not be to everyone's tastes, but Reading geezer Zach Tull dished out the props: "You've got some b*llocks!"

MTV

Meanwhile sassy Scouser Sofia Filipe quips: "He's got some balls. Literally!"

MTV

This season is gonna be NUTS!

Perhaps there's a reason why the West Country lad packed his junk in those trunks, as he tells his new villa fam: "I supply quite a lot of sausage around Somerset." He then explains: "I've got the sausage smugglers on."

MTV

What did Marnie make of Tom's swimwear? In classic Geordie fashion, the lass didn't hold back: "Who the f*ck comes to a beach to meet girls, looking for love, with blue f*cking Speedos on?

MTV

But Marns, it's what's on the inside that counts... Oi Oi!

We leave our sexy singletons living the best life as they cheers their sangria but how long will the good times last? As always, expect the unexpected...

MTV

Can't wait a week? No worries! Check out even more ex-clusive Ex On The Beach ep #1 spoilers below:

DON'T MISS brand new Ex On The Beach starts Tuesday 20th March at 10pm - only on MTV!