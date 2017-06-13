Ex On The Beach

Ex On The Beach Hunk Marty McKenna Reveals The Naughty Reason Why He Doesn't Have Snapchat - EXCLUSIVE

Don't miss brand new Ex On The Beach, starting Tuesday 20th June at 10pm - only on MTV!

Rachel Pilcher
Tuesday, June 13, 2017 - 12:00

Geordie Shore lad Marty McKenna is no stranger to getting up to a reet bit of mischief, with the pure norty Geordie getting up to all kinds of trouble in the Toon (we're talking everything from ironing board kick-offs to cheeky threesomes, of course).

But it seems being a troublemaker has landed Marty, who is set to appear on brand new Ex On The Beach series 7 (starting Tuesday 20th June at 10pm on MTV), in a little bit of trouble, with the lad admitting that some of his shopping antics led to him getting rid of Snapchat.

Oops.

WATCH THE EX ON THE BEACH CAST REVEAL THEIR SNAPCHAT HISTORY BELOW:

Ahead of the brand new series of Ex, we asked the new singletons what the last thing they Snapchatted was, with Marty revealing: "I haven't got Snapchat anymore, I was being a bit rude on it.

"I wasn't sending d*ck pics, but I was going 'round Tesco punching cakes and stuff, and apparently I'm a bad influence on young'uns."

MTV
Away from trials and tribulations of Snapchat, the cast also revealed the last time they shed some tears, with Che McSorley telling MTV: "The last time I cried was last night because I was watching a movie. I cry so easily at films, TV programmes, stuff like that. I've even cried when I was reading a book, it was when Dumbledore died in Harry Potter."

SOB!

Che also owned up to the last person she got up close and personal with, admitting: "The last person I kissed was someone that you will see on the show and they happen to be one of my exes."

MTV
Watch this space.

You can watch Marty, Che and the rest of the sexy singletons when Ex On The Beach premieres, Tuesday 20th June at 10pm - only on MTV! And catch ALL of our exclusive videos with the cast below:

Ex On The Beach Series 7 | Sexiest Selfies Of The Cast

  • Ché McSorley with a figure to die for! #stunner
    Instagram/@chemcsorleyx
    1 of 25
  • Pure worldie!
    Instagram/@chemcsorleyx
    2 of 25
  • Blimey... we don't know where to look!
    Instagram/@chemcsorleyx
    3 of 25
  • ladies, who wouldn't love waking up next to Dean Ralph? <3
    Instagram/@deanralph1
    4 of 25
  • #cute
    Instagram/@deanralph1
    5 of 25
  • eyes, eyes and eyes <3
    Instagram/@deanralph1
    6 of 25
  • Jordan Wright's jawline game = strong.
    Instagram/@jordanwrights
    7 of 25
  • Who's bought tickets to the gun show?
    Instagram/@jordanwrights
    8 of 25
  • Jordan aka gym lad.
    Instagram/@jordanwrights
    9 of 25
  • Marty McKenna looking fly!
    Instagram/@marty_gshore
    10 of 25
  • Is that a pout we see Marty?
    Instagram/@marty_gshore
    11 of 25
  • Hair on #fleek
    Instagram/@marty_gshore
    12 of 25
  • Chloe Ferry can definitely flirt up a storm!
    Instagram/@chloegshore1
    13 of 25
  • Snapchat selfie on fleeeek! #cheeky
    Instagram/@chloegshore1
    14 of 25
  • Cheeky Chloe.
    Instagram/@chloegshore1
    15 of 25
  • Looking spec-tacular! <3
    Instagram/@chloegshore1
    16 of 25
  • Morning Max Morley!
    Instagram/@maxmorley77
    17 of 25
  • #bodygoals
    Instagram/@maxmorley77
    18 of 25
  • Abs-olutely splendid!
    Instagram/@maxmorley77
    19 of 25
  • Nicole Dutt is smoldering! #hotstuff
    Instagram/@nicoledutt
    20 of 25
  • Work it guuurl!
    Instagram/@nicoledutt
    21 of 25
  • ooooft! #worldie
    Instagram/@nicoledutt
    22 of 25
  • Sexy Savannah Kemplay certainly doesn't disappoint #saucy
    @Instagram/savannahkemplayuk
    23 of 25
  • Hot stuff!
    @Instagram/savannahkemplayuk
    24 of 25
  • #rackcity
    @Instagram/savannahkemplayuk
    25 of 25

Latest News

Ex On The Beach 7 cast reveal their secrets

Ex On The Beach Hunk Marty McKenna Reveals The Naughty Reason Why He Doesn't Have Snapchat - EXCLUSIVE

Katy Perry Responds To Taylor Swift's Shady Streaming Move

CBB&#039;s Marnie Simpson and Lewis Bloor

Marnie Simpson Reveals Exactly How To Get Away With Having Sex In The Celebrity Big Brother House

From Gangsters To Models, Jonas Blue Gives Us The Inside Story On His ‘Mama’ Video

Marnie Simpson Lashes Out At 'Insane' Stephanie Davis Over Those Fake Relationship Claims

Liam Payne Says He’s Had ’No Complaints In That Department’ When It Comes To His Sex Life

Love Island 2017: Chris Declares ‘Everyone Fancies Me’ As Another Couple Call It Quits

Bella Hadid Liked A Pic Of The Weeknd On Instagram And It Did Not Go Unnoticed

Made In Chelsea’s Binky Felstead Gives Birth To Baby Girl As Boyfriend JP Shares First Pic

You’ve Never Seen A Mario Game Like This: Mario Is Teaming Up With Rayman’s Rabbids And It’s Bonkers

11 Things We Learned From The Massive New Game Reveals At Ubisoft's E3 2017 Show

People Who Owned F***boys On Tinder

Liam Payne Reveals Plans For Chest Tattoo In Honour Of Son Bear

Niall Horan Explains How His Solo Career Has Impacted His Dating Life

Kristen Stewart And Taylor Lautner Had A Mini Twilight Reunion

Jeremy McConnell Claims Stephanie Davis Is 'Dead To Him' As Her Mum Brands Him A 'Scumbag'

Petrified Charlotte Crosby Is Convinced Her Holiday Home Is Haunted

Selena Gomez Fangirls Over 13 Reasons Why’s Katherine Langford And It’s Everything

Kylie Jenner Reveals She's Actually Been Putting On A Persona For Years

Love Island 2017: Two New Girls Enter, Camilla Gets A Snog And Amber Causes Some MAJOR Beef

More From Ex On The Beach

Ex On The Beach 7 cast reveal their secrets

Ex On The Beach Hunk Marty McKenna Reveals The Naughty Reason Why He Doesn't Have Snapchat - EXCLUSIVE

Ex On The Beach

Ex On The Beach 7 | Cast Reveal Their Secrets

Ex On The Beach

Ex On The Beach 7 | Cast Reveal Their 'Lasts'

Ex On The Beach

Ex On The Beach 7 | Exclusive Videos

EXCLUSIVE: The Cast Of Ex On The Beach Take The 5 Second Challenge

EXCLUSIVE: The Cast Of Ex On The Beach Play Would You Rather

Marty McKenna Admits He Wants A Threesome With Megan McKenna And Vicky Pattison - EXCLUSIVE

Stephanie Davis Gives A Brutal Review Of 'Absolute Nightmare' Big Brother Star Chanelle McCleary

Big Brother 2017: Chanelle McCleary Reveals Shocking Details Of Her Brazilian Butt Lift Surgery

Ex On The Beach

Ex On The Beach 7 | The Cast Take The 5 Second Challenge

Watch Out Megan McKenna! Ex On The Beach’s Che McSorley Has Her Eye On TOWIE's Pete Wicks

Ex On The Beach

Ex On The Beach 7 | The Cast Play 'Would You Rather'

Trending Articles

Music

Voting For MTV's Greatest Video Of The Century Is Now Open!

TV Shows

The Brand New Ex On The Beach Trailer Is Here And We're SRSLY Excited!

Celebrity

Alex Bowen And Olivia Buckland Just Threw Major Shade At Love Island’s Malin Andersson

Jeremy McConnell Claims Stephanie Davis Is 'Dead To Him' As Her Mum Brands Him A 'Scumbag'

Love Island 2017: Alex Bowen & Olivia Buckland Reveal Chloe Crowhurst’s ‘Disgusting’ Treatment Of Jon Clark Before Show

Petrified Charlotte Crosby Is Convinced Her Holiday Home Is Haunted

Marnie Simpson Lashes Out At 'Insane' Stephanie Davis Over Those Fake Relationship Claims

Charlotte Crosby says Stephen Bear is lying about his willy
TV Shows

Just Tattoo Of Us Spoiler Video: Charlotte Crosby Reveals Stephen Bear Has Been Telling Lies About His Willy

Kristen Stewart And Taylor Lautner Had A Mini Twilight Reunion

TV Shows

Check Out These Mint Spoilers From The Series Finale Of Geordie Shore Series 14

Made In Chelsea’s Binky Felstead Gives Birth To Baby Girl As Boyfriend JP Shares First Pic

Celebrity

7 Reality Show Crossover Fights That Got Nasty AF