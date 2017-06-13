Ex On The Beach Hunk Marty McKenna Reveals The Naughty Reason Why He Doesn't Have Snapchat - EXCLUSIVE

Geordie Shore lad Marty McKenna is no stranger to getting up to a reet bit of mischief, with the pure norty Geordie getting up to all kinds of trouble in the Toon (we're talking everything from ironing board kick-offs to cheeky threesomes, of course).

But it seems being a troublemaker has landed Marty, who is set to appear on brand new Ex On The Beach series 7 (starting Tuesday 20th June at 10pm on MTV), in a little bit of trouble, with the lad admitting that some of his shopping antics led to him getting rid of Snapchat.

Oops.

WATCH THE EX ON THE BEACH CAST REVEAL THEIR SNAPCHAT HISTORY BELOW:

Ahead of the brand new series of Ex, we asked the new singletons what the last thing they Snapchatted was, with Marty revealing: "I haven't got Snapchat anymore, I was being a bit rude on it.

"I wasn't sending d*ck pics, but I was going 'round Tesco punching cakes and stuff, and apparently I'm a bad influence on young'uns."

Away from trials and tribulations of Snapchat, the cast also revealed the last time they shed some tears, with Che McSorley telling MTV: "The last time I cried was last night because I was watching a movie. I cry so easily at films, TV programmes, stuff like that. I've even cried when I was reading a book, it was when Dumbledore died in Harry Potter."

SOB!

Che also owned up to the last person she got up close and personal with, admitting: "The last person I kissed was someone that you will see on the show and they happen to be one of my exes."

Watch this space.

