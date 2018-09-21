Ex On The Beach

Ex On The Beach Spoiler: Bobby Ballard Compares Ex Bayley Jenkins To ‘Poison’ As He Tells Rhianne Saxby He Wants To Crack On

Don't miss brand new Ex On The Beach, Wednesdays at 10pm on MTV UK!

Rachel Pilcher
Friday, September 21, 2018 - 10:00

Bobby Ballard has had a rough time of things in the Ex On The Beach villa, having been the first person to have an ex – Bayley Jenkins – arrive, before suffering heartbreak when she chose to rekindle a romance with her other ex, George Keys, instead.

Luckily though, having already been through all of the emotions and kick-offs, it looks like Bobby is ready to move on once and for all in next week’s brand new episode, as he heads off on a date with Rhianne Saxby.

Watch Bobby tell Rhianne he wants to crack on with her in this sneak peek video:

The pair previously went on a date – the first date of the villa, in fact – when the Tablet of Terror sent them off to tell some truths over tequila, but their romance sadly never really got off the ground after Bayley made her arrival.

This time, Bobby and Rhianne are getting wet and wild with a spot of body-boarding, with the lad admitting: “I’m buzzing to be going on a date, get some alone time with Rhianne because that’s when we click the most.”

MTV

Sitting on the beach for a heart-to-heart about where things stand between them, Rhianne tells Bobby: “You obviously kind of know that from day dot I liked you and still do like you as a person, how you are and everything, but you are kind of a little bit like a boomerang. It’s like, one night one girl, one night back, one night – boomerang isn’t it really.”

MTV

Bobby then opens up about how things changed when Bayley came into the villa: “Bayley come in, it messed my head up. If Bayley didn’t come on, it would’ve been totally different. I just don’t need any f*cking dramas with the Bayley and George situation (sic).”

Away from the beach, he adds: “Bayley’s like poison, I ain’t gonna go there anymore. Rhianne, she’s the medicine I need. Let’s see what happens.”

MTV

Ready to move on, Bobby tells Rhianne that she’s the “only girl (he) f*cking genuinely gets on with” and the girl he’d “wanna crack on with.”

MTV

Despite comparing him to a boomerang, Rhianne admits away from Bobby that she wants “to give him another chance,” paving the way for their romance to, hopefully, blossom this time.

Watch this space.

Ex On The Beach continues Wednesdays at 10pm on MTV UK! And get more sneak peek looks at the episode below:

Latest News

This Sexy Handmaid’s Tale Costume Has Been Removed Already
This Sexy 'Handmaid’s Tale' Costume Has Already Been Removed From Sale
Geordie Shore&#039;s Chrysten Zenoni slays pregnant style
Geordie Shore's Chrysten Zenoni Admits She 'Wasn't Prepared' To Be A Single Mother At 22
This Is The Status Of Your Fave 2018 Love Island Couples Now
This Is The Status Of Your Fave 2018 Love Island Couples Now
Geordie Shore&#039;s Holly Hagan and Chloe Ferry
Chloe Ferry And Holly Hagan Shut Down Geordie Shore Haters With Solid Facts About The 'Dream' Job
Noah Cyrus on Instagram.
Noah Cyrus Is Selling A Bottle Of Her Tears For $12,000
Geordie Shore&#039;s Aaron Chalmers
Aaron Chalmers' Tattoo Transformation Through The Years
Wolf Alice win the Mercury Prize 2018
Watch: Wolf Alice Win The Mercury Prize 2018 Amongst Host Of Fantastic Albums And Performances
Ex On The Beach: Everything You Need To Know About Series 9
Kanye West and Drake reignite their feud.
Drake And Kanye West Reignite Feud On Instagram
Harry Styles live in London (30/10/17)
Harry Styles Has Been Dressing Like This Muppet The Entire Time
PlayStation Classic
PlayStation’s New Mini Console: 5 Things You Need To Know
New Music Friday - 21st September 2018
New Music Round-Up: Rita Ora, Avril Lavigne, BROCKHAMPTON, Drake & More!
Drake and Stranger Things&#039; Millie Bobby Brown
Millie Bobby Brown Defends Her Friendship With Drake After Their Texting Controversy
Ex On The Beach Spoiler: Bobby Ballard Compares Ex Bayley Jenkins To ‘Poison’ As He Tells Rhianne Saxby He Wants To Crack On
Kourtney Kardashian and Kris Jenner
Kourtney Kardashian Calls Out Kris Jenner For Cheating On Her Dad
Teen Mom UK’s Shannon Wise Reveals The Worst Part Of Being A Parent As She Shares Advice For Looking After Yourself As A Mother – Exclusive
Get To Know - Barney Artist
Get To Know: Barney Artist
Noah Centineo is fangirling over James Corden
Noah Centineo Is Majorly Fangirling Over James Corden
Avril Lavigne &#039;Head Above Water&#039;
Avril Lavigne Returns With Emotional New Single 'Head Above Water' Recounting Battle With Lyme Disease
Lucy Hale talks about a potential Pretty Little Liars reunion in The Perfectionists.
Pretty Little Liars Lucy Hale Hints At Reunion On Spin-Off Show The Perfectionists

More From Ex On The Beach

Ex On The Beach: Everything You Need To Know About Series 9
Ex On The Beach Spoiler: Bobby Ballard Compares Ex Bayley Jenkins To ‘Poison’ As He Tells Rhianne Saxby He Wants To Crack On
Ex On The Beach
Ex On The Beach 907 MTV Shows | Cute! Bobby And Rhianne's Body-Boarding Bonding Session
Ex On The Beach
Ex On The Beach 907 MTV Shows | Bobby, Bayley And George's Messages From Home Make Everyone Emosh
Ex On The Beach
Ex On The Beach 907 MTV Shows | Awks! Daisy Keeps Things Friendly On Josiah Date
Ex On The Beach
Ex On The Beach 9 | Episode #7 Spoiler Vids
Ex On The Beach’s Katie Mann Brands Ex George Keys The ‘Most Big-Headed B*stard She’s Ever Met’ After Swilling Him At Beach Party – Exclusive
Ex On The Beach’s Dominika Wrobel Admits She Is A ‘Psycho’ As She Reveals How She Really Felt About Aaron Gill’s X-Rated Suggestion – Exclusive
Ex On The Beach
Ex On The Beach 9 | Meet The Cast
Ex On The Beach
Ex On The Beach 906 MTV Shows | Bobby And Katie Get Close On Saucy Salsa Dancing Date
Ex On The Beach
Ex On The Beach 9 MTV Shows | Ep #6 Beach Diaries: George Reacts To Being Swilled By His Ex Katie
Ex On The Beach
Ex On The Beach 9 | Episode #6 Best Bits

Trending Articles

Geordie Shore&#039;s Chloe Ferry Shows Off BBL Surgery In Underwear
Chloe Ferry Shows Off Her Minuscule Waist In Racy Underwear Snap With Sam Gowland
Geordie Shore star Chloe Ferry
Chloe Ferry Ruthlessly Takes Down Person Who Dissed Her For Not Having A 'Flat Stomach'
Geordie Shore&#039;s Aaron Chalmers
Aaron Chalmers' Tattoo Transformation Through The Years
Geordie Shore&#039;s Chrysten Zenoni slays pregnant style
Geordie Shore's Chrysten Zenoni Admits She 'Wasn't Prepared' To Be A Single Mother At 22
Geordie Shore&#039;s Holly Hagan and Chloe Ferry
Chloe Ferry And Holly Hagan Shut Down Geordie Shore Haters With Solid Facts About The 'Dream' Job
Geordie Shore stars Charlotte Crosby, Sophie Kasaei and Holly Hagan
Josh Ritchie Tells Off Charlotte Crosby For Checking Out Other Lad's Packages
The Riverdale cast win big at the Teen Choice Awards TCAs
Lili Reinhart Had The Most Incredible Response To Two Jealous Cole Sprouse Fans
Machine Gun Kelly supporting Fallout Boy live on stage
Machine Gun Kelly "Booed Off Stage" For Playing Eminem Diss Track 'Rap Devil' And Faking Anti-Eminem Photo
Kourtney Kardashian and Kris Jenner
Kourtney Kardashian Calls Out Kris Jenner For Cheating On Her Dad
Riverdale’s Camila Mendes And Charles Melton Spotted Kissing At The Cinema?
Liam Payne and his ex Danielle Peazer
Liam Payne's Ex Danielle Peazer Reignites Reunion Rumours As She Splits From Her Boyfriend
JK Rowling at various Harry Potter franchise events.
JK Rowling Confirms We’ve All Been Pronouncing Hermione Granger's Name Wrong