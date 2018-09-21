Ex On The Beach Spoiler: Bobby Ballard Compares Ex Bayley Jenkins To ‘Poison’ As He Tells Rhianne Saxby He Wants To Crack On

Bobby Ballard has had a rough time of things in the Ex On The Beach villa, having been the first person to have an ex – Bayley Jenkins – arrive, before suffering heartbreak when she chose to rekindle a romance with her other ex, George Keys, instead.

Luckily though, having already been through all of the emotions and kick-offs, it looks like Bobby is ready to move on once and for all in next week’s brand new episode, as he heads off on a date with Rhianne Saxby.

Watch Bobby tell Rhianne he wants to crack on with her in this sneak peek video:

The pair previously went on a date – the first date of the villa, in fact – when the Tablet of Terror sent them off to tell some truths over tequila, but their romance sadly never really got off the ground after Bayley made her arrival.

This time, Bobby and Rhianne are getting wet and wild with a spot of body-boarding, with the lad admitting: “I’m buzzing to be going on a date, get some alone time with Rhianne because that’s when we click the most.”

MTV

Sitting on the beach for a heart-to-heart about where things stand between them, Rhianne tells Bobby: “You obviously kind of know that from day dot I liked you and still do like you as a person, how you are and everything, but you are kind of a little bit like a boomerang. It’s like, one night one girl, one night back, one night – boomerang isn’t it really.”

MTV

Bobby then opens up about how things changed when Bayley came into the villa: “Bayley come in, it messed my head up. If Bayley didn’t come on, it would’ve been totally different. I just don’t need any f*cking dramas with the Bayley and George situation (sic).”

Away from the beach, he adds: “Bayley’s like poison, I ain’t gonna go there anymore. Rhianne, she’s the medicine I need. Let’s see what happens.”

MTV

Ready to move on, Bobby tells Rhianne that she’s the “only girl (he) f*cking genuinely gets on with” and the girl he’d “wanna crack on with.”

MTV

Despite comparing him to a boomerang, Rhianne admits away from Bobby that she wants “to give him another chance,” paving the way for their romance to, hopefully, blossom this time.

Watch this space.

Ex On The Beach continues Wednesdays at 10pm on MTV UK! And get more sneak peek looks at the episode below: