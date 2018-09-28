Ex On The Beach

Ex On The Beach Spoiler: Natalee Harris Breaks Down As She Tells Matty B He’s ‘Playing A Game’

Ex On The Beach continues Wednesdays at 10pm on MTV UK!

Rachel Pilcher
Friday, September 28, 2018 - 09:30

Natalee Harris and Matty B’s Ex On The Beach romance has been blossoming like a Mexican flower over the past few episodes, with the couple spending some quality time together and bonding over some new fish friends.

Sadly though, it looks like the couple are about to hit a stumbling block in next week’s episode, with The Valleys star worrying that Matty B is “playing a game” after he spoke to her about how things will be different between the two outside of the villa.

Watch Natalee get emotional over Matty B in this sneak peek video:

Things start getting tough for Natalee when Matty B speaks about what will happen when they return to the UK, with the VIP lad telling the Welsh lass that he’ll be going back to Ibiza.

Natalee then doesn’t join the rest of the Ex squad for drinks and games in the evening, leaving Matty B to later venture into the bedroom to see exactly what’s going on.

MTV

In this first look at the episode, though, we see Natalee telling him that she’s not ready to talk to him about the situation: “I don’t want to speak to you babe. I don’t want to speak to you babe because I’m really in a bad mood.”

Away from the villa, she adds: “He doesn’t want to speak to me tonight because I’m going to lose my sh*t. I’m going to lose my sh*t tonight because now I’m really f*cking p*ssed off.”

MTV

Telling Matty B what’s really on her mind, Natalee admits: “It’s just p*ssing me off ‘cause I think you’re playing a game. It’s p*ssing me off.”

MTV

Having his say away from the bedroom, Matty B explains: “In this environment, it’s not the real world. When we go back to the real world, things will be different. That’s just life, isn’t it?”

MTV

Tensions grow in the bedroom, with Matty B claiming Natalee has “issues,” while the The Valleys star tells him: “I genuinely think you’re playing a game.”

Calling an end to the conversation, she says: “I don’t want to speak to you Matt, I just told you that, I don’t want to speak to you right now.

MTV

“I don’t like feeling vulnerable and I’m in a vulnerable f*cking position.”

Away from the villa, an emotional Natalee explains: “It’s just really p*ssing me off. I’m literally so f*cking angry because I’m crying and I’m gonna wreck my eyelashes, this is the last eyelashes that I’ve got.”

MTV

Is this the end for Nat and Matty's romance?

Find out as Ex On The Beach continues, Wednesdays at 10pm on MTV UK! And watch more sneak peeks from the episode below:

