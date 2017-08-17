Ex On The Beach Spoiler Video: Che And Leonie McSorley Lose Their Sh*t At Georgia Crone As She Walks Into The Villa Hand-In-Hand With Ex Josh Ritchie

The time has come for our beach hotties to wave goodbye to their Bali villa, and what better way to end than with a low-key, sophisticated dinner party and a nice big group cuddle.

Oh who are we kidding - this is Ex On The Beach, and no finale would be complete without one last brutal brawl ignited by the arrival of the very last ex.

This year, it's series six troublemaker Josh Ritchie who finds himself in the middle of the HUGE showdown, after he walks into the villa hand-in-hand with ex Georgia Crone, who he's just been on a date with.

WATCH THE MOMENT CHE AND LEONIE GO HEAD-TO-HEAD WITH GEORGIA IN THIS SNEAK PEEK CLIP:

Sadly for Georgia though, it's her who bears the brunt of everyone's serious anger, with twin sisters Che and Leonie McSorley especially losing their sh*t at Georgia's bold move.

And John Speed, who she's just rekindled the romance with, isn't too impressed either.

Speaking to John ahead of the shock arrival, David Hawley asks him how he's feeling about Georgia returning from her date, with John replying 'f**king rotten' and adding away from the villa: "This is f**king Georgia's big test now. If me and her are gonna work, she's gotta pass that test tonight."

However, just a few seconds later, the scale is quickly tipped over to a dangerously aggy side as Georgia and Josh make their hand-in-hand arrival.

And needless to say, it's takes little more than two minutes and ten steps forward for the whole villa to kick off in the most SAVAGE fight we've seen this series.

Revealing just how angry she is about the situation away from all the tension, Che says: "Are you f**king messing? I can see Georgia and Josh walking up that path holding hands."

She adds: "Why am I not surprised? Georgia is a f**king little sl*g."

John is equalling as fuming, admitting away from the villa: "Georgia's walking in with this kid f**king hand-in-hand. What the f**k are you playing at?"

As Che and Leonie go to confront Georgia about what she's doing, security (with the help of Marty McKenna) hold them back, Leonie still manages to tell Georgia exactly how she feels, saying 'sl*g' and asking her 'are you joking?'.

Having told Leonie that she 'doesn't know' about the situation, Georgia says away from the villa: "I'm walking in holding Josh's hand, I'm not holding his f**king d*ck."

The fight then reaches its most brutal point as more people than we can count seemingly go IN for a big ol' bust-up, with Leonie telling Georgia: "You're disgusting."

Ready to fight her own corner, Georgia replies: "You absolute nobhead."

MTV

Still raging, Che says away from the villa: "I have never been so annoyed in my f**king life. She's f**king mugged John off, I'm gonna f**king destroy her."

Breaking free from John, Che then manages to run back round to Georgia to give her another piece of her mind, before security quickly catch her and pull her away from the situation.

Ahhh, a lovely way to end their villa experience, eh?

