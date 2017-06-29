Ex On The Beach Spoiler Video: Marty McKenna Kicks Off Big Time After Fighting With Chloe Ferry Over His Savannah Kemplay Snog

Their relationship has already seen more fireworks fly between them than your standard Fourth of July celebrations.

But in next week's episode of Ex On The Beach, Geordie Shore radgies Marty McKenna and Chloe Ferry take their fighting to a new level, with Marty even taking his anger out on a poor, innocent mattress.

Yikes.

WATCH MARTY KICK OFF AT CHLOE IN THIS SPOILER CLIP:

In a sneak peek look at the upcoming major dramz, our singletons initially look set for their standard night-in concoction of booze, bonding and badly-organised games, starting with a few cheeky rounds of blindfolded kissing.

Because what happens in Bali, stays in Bali (before it all plays out on our TV screens, that is).

However, things quickly take a turn for the aggy when Savannah Kemplay bravely steps out to snatch a snog with Geordie lad Marty, all the while Chloe watches on with a look on her face which doesn't *EXACTLY* scream that she's thrilled with the whole situation.

MTV

Speaking away from the villa, Chloe admits: "Savannah would like to think that she's innocent and sweet but I am very clever and I can read her mind. She is very calculated."

Reacting to the scene that's just played out in the villa, Chloe says: "Can we play a different game now? It's so boring now."

MTV

MTV

With Savannah being rushed upstairs for a post-kiss pow-wow by Che McSorley, Marty admits to Lee Moran: "I wanna kiss her loads me," before adding that Savannah is 'sh*t-scared of Chloe."

Fuming at Marty's comment, Chloe fights back, telling him: "She's not sh*t-scared of us," before Marty warns her 'not to start' on him.

MTV

Continuing on to give Marty a piece of her mind (after saying away from the villa that he's 'chatting absolute f**king sh*te'), Chloe explains: "There's no need for her to be sh*t-scared of us, I'm not gonna go and f**king fight her."

She adds: "Everytime I go on a date with someone, you're over-reacting."

With Marty claiming that Chloe just 'doesn't wanna see' him kiss anyone else, his rage goes from zero to one-hundred quicker than you can say 'Tablet of Terror', with the Geordie lad shouting: "What do you want us to say? I'm f**king devastated for you? I don't care if you get with people."

MTV

After Chloe tells him 'don't talk about it then', Marty sees total red, throwing items and storming out of the room, shouting behind him: "F**k off you divvy, you're a f**king weirdo man. F**k off."

Away from the villa, Chloe reacts: "Shut the f**k up man, you little pr*ck."

MTV

Seemingly on a mission to trash the bedroom, Marty heads upstairs to angrily chuck the mattress (and a few other items) around and call Chloe a 'little sl*g', to which she responds: "I'm a sl*g? You've tried to sh*g everyone in the f**king villa!"

MTV

MTV

Howay, man!

MTV

Will these two be able to patch things up? Find out as Ex On The Beach continues, Tuesdays at 10pm - only on MTV!

And get your full fill of sneak peek looks at the brand new episode of Ex On The Beach right here: