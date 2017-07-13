Ex On The Beach

Ex On The Beach Spoiler Video: Max Morley Loses His Sh*t Over Ex Georgia Crone's Snog Betrayal With Lee Moran

Rachel Pilcher
Thursday, July 13, 2017 - 17:00

The Ex On The Beach villa has already seen so many kick-offs and meltdowns this series, it's probably beginning to wonder whether it's actually secretly moonlighting as an exotic wrestling arena.

And it looks like there'll be no respite on the next episode, as former Love Island star Max Morley and Georgia Crone go head-to-head after she betrays him by necking on with Lee Moran.

Never a dull day in that villa, eh?

WATCH MAX KICK OFF AT GEORGIA OVER HER LEE SNOG IN THIS SNEAK PEEK VIDEO:

In this sneak peek look at the upcoming dramz (coming to your TV screens on Tuesday 18th July at 10pm - only on MTV!), we first see exes Max and Georgia getting cosy once again, with the pair stealing some cheeky snogs as Georgia tells Max: "Right now we're having a bit of fun and you can't go mad if I crack on with anyone else."

Away from the kiss, she explains more about the situation (in her eyes, at least), saying: "You go and do what you wanna do, I'll do what I wanna do."

MTV

MTV

After the two go their separate ways, Georgia takes the opportunity to get to know Lee a *little* better - after he stuck up for Chloe Ferry in last week's episode -, telling him: "I can see you're a good lad and I can see you treat girls nice and I like to be treated like, like a princess."

With Max nowhere to be seen, Georgia decides to get to know Lee's tonsils a little better too, with the pair going in for a cheeky kiss before heading upstairs by themselves.

MTV

Unfortunately for the two though, their snogging secret isn't kept under wraps for long, with Fatima Rull quickly spilling the beans to a VERY unimpressed Max.

Ranting to Dean, Max admits: "I just know the girl's in here for the wrong reasons and she's a snake and that's what upsets me."

Away from the villa, he rants: "She's telling me that she wants to be friends with benefits but then she's cracking on with other lads. I'm thinking, 'girl, you're a f**king liar'."

MTV

Dean agrees with Max's rage, adding: "She cracks on with me, she cracks on with you, she cracks on with your pal and now she's cracking on with Lee."

Lee himself, meanwhile, comes downstairs to talk to Max, insisting that if he'd known Max and Georgia had been necking on before, he 'wouldn't've went near the girl'.

As Georgia came out onto the upstairs balcony, things then reach boiling point quicker than you can say 'Tablet of Terror', with Max telling her: "You rattle me cage and you know you rattle my cage!"

MTV

Away from all the kick-off dramz, Georgia is fuming as she explains: "We both said at the end of it, you crack on with who you wanna crack on, I'll do what I wanna do, and as soon as I do that, he flips out."

She later adds: "Max doesn't want me, but he doesn't wanna see anyone else with me."

MTV

As Max questions her about their neck on earlier on during that evening, Georgia tells him that she 'can do what (she) want(s)', to which Max replies: "All you had to do was, 'nah, let's not neck on, I wanna neck on with Lee'."

Hitting full rage, Max adds away from the villa: "This girl's a f**king sl*g," before telling Georgia: "You're an absolute moron, honestly, you're an absolute joker."

Georgia then asks him: "Why you fuming? 'Cause I'm over you mate," with Max hitting back: "If you think that's (her kiss with Lee) gonna make me jealous, you've got another thing coming."

MTV

Georgia, though, tells him: "I'm not trying to make you jealous."

With the beach babe still asking her ex what she's done wrong, Max decides he's had enough, telling her: "I swear to god, for the rest of the time we're in here, do not speak to me. I can't deal with your voice, I can't deal with the way you look, I can't deal with nothing about ya.

MTV

MTV

"Shut the f**k up yeah, you ain't got a leg to stand on (sic)."

Yikes.

MTV

Will Max and Georgia be able to be friends again? Find out as Ex On The Beach continues, Tuesdays at 10pm - only on MTV! And catch more sneak peeks at the next dramatic episode below:

