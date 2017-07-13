Ex On The Beach

Ex On The Beach Star Che Mcsorley Says She Is Constantly Hassled For Threesomes With Her Twin

The ladies are NOT going to do it

Sunday, July 16, 2017 - 11:47

Ex on the Beach babe Che McSorley says she and her twin sister Leonie are constantly bombarded with requests for threesomes.

The star says whenever she hits Glasgow for a night out with her sis, they attract a lot of attention. Although some times that attention is pretty unwanted…

“We’re blonde twins so we get loads of attention when we go out There’s always a huge reaction. We get chatted up a lot. And we do like it… most of the time,” she told The Daily Star on Sunday.

Explaining that the conversations randy men try to start with her usually end up heading towards sex, Che continued: "Men always say, ‘Have you ever had a threesome together?’ That makes me laugh because they literally ask all the time."

She added: “We have to explain that obviously we haven’t because we’d find that disgusting. But they still ask ‘why?’ So then I tell them to get a grip and that it’s never going to happen."

Her sister Leonie said in the same interview that she also thinks the threesome questions are laughable.

“When guys as that it makes me laugh too. I just tell them, ‘In you dreams!’ Boys speak a lot of s**t. Some of them probably say they’ve slept with us both, but that hasn’t happened,” she said.

Ex on the Beach star Che McSorley

