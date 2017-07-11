Ex On The Beach

Ex On The Beach Star Savannah Kemplay Announces Exciting News That She's Pregnant With Fiancé Joe's Baby

And her Ex On The Beach pals are on hand to send her all of the congratulations!

Rachel Pilcher
Monday, November 13, 2017 - 12:30

It may be colder than a skip full of ice cubes outside but we've got some news that will warm your hearts right up, because Ex On The Beach babe Savannah Kemplay has announced she's pregnant with a baby girl.

And if that's not exciting enough, this comes after the lovely lass, who also appeared in MTV's Beauty School Cop Outs, got engaged back in September!

Huge congratulations, Savannah!

WATCH SAVANNAH SHARE A SNEAKY DANGER SNOG WITH MARTY IN EX ON THE BEACH HERE:

Sharing a photo of her baby scan on Twitter, Savannah - who appeared in series seven of Ex alongside Geordie Shore's Marty McKenna and Chloe Ferry - wrote: "Omg baby girl (….) so excited!"

❤️🌎

❤️🌎

A post shared by Savannah Kemplay (@savannahkemplayuk) on

She also posted a scan on Instagram, writing: "Baby girl on her way 29th April 2018 (…) can't believe it , our first little baby@joearmstead (sic)".

Too. Cute.

Baby girl on her way 29th April 2018 💗💗💗 can't believe it , our first little baba @joearmstead

Baby girl on her way 29th April 2018 💗💗💗 can't believe it , our first little baba @joearmstead

A post shared by Savannah Kemplay (@savannahkemplayuk) on

Fellow Ex beach babe Nicole Dutt was quick to congratulate Savannah on her cute news, writing: "Omg ! so happy for you x".

I know it's nothing to brag about and all that but... I'm pretty chuffed with myself for not wearing false lashes or hair extensions 💁🏼

If all that wasn't enough to make you feel as warm and fuzzy inside as a fluffy hot water bottle, back in September, Savannah posted a photo of her GORGEOUS engagement ring after boyfriend Joe proposed, telling fans: "Omg so Joe just bloody proposed! Who would of known that little sh*t I right fancied from Bradford ice rink back in 2007 would be my husband one day ! Anyone who knows me and joe will know the relationship we have is so special and we were always supposed to be ! Could not be happier !"

Aww!

Omg so Joe just bloody proposed! 😍😍❤️❤️ Who would of known that little shit I right fancied from Bradford ice rink back in 2007 would be my husband one day ! Anyone who knows me and joe will know the relationship we have is so special and we were always supposed to be ! Could not be happier ! ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ @joearmstead

Savannah's Ex On The Beach pals were again on hand to send all of the congratulations, with Chloe's ex Sam Scott commenting: "Congrats xx", while Che McSorley wrote: "Congratulations !!!!!"

Sydney Longmuir also commented, writing: "Congratulations girl Xxxxxxxx", with Georgia Crone saying: "Congratulation !! (sic)" and Nicole adding: "The best news ever".

We're seriously excited about this news (the second Ex On The Beach baby after series one's Talitha Minnis welcomed a beautiful baby boy) and we're sending Savannah HUGE congratulations!

Watch out for brand new Ex On The Beach coming soon, and watch more clips from Savannah's series (including the moment she got kicked off, boo!) below:

Ex On The Beach Star Savannah Kemplay Announces Exciting News That She's Pregnant With Fiancé Joe's Baby

