Ex On The Beach Star Savannah Kemplay Announces Exciting News That She's Pregnant With Fiancé Joe's Baby

It may be colder than a skip full of ice cubes outside but we've got some news that will warm your hearts right up, because Ex On The Beach babe Savannah Kemplay has announced she's pregnant with a baby girl.

And if that's not exciting enough, this comes after the lovely lass, who also appeared in MTV's Beauty School Cop Outs, got engaged back in September!

Huge congratulations, Savannah!

Sharing a photo of her baby scan on Twitter, Savannah - who appeared in series seven of Ex alongside Geordie Shore's Marty McKenna and Chloe Ferry - wrote: "Omg baby girl (….) so excited!"

❤️🌎 ❤️🌎 A post shared by Savannah Kemplay (@savannahkemplayuk) on Sep 2, 2017 at 11:38am PDT

She also posted a scan on Instagram, writing: "Baby girl on her way 29th April 2018 (…) can't believe it , our first little baby@joearmstead (sic)".

Too. Cute.

Fellow Ex beach babe Nicole Dutt was quick to congratulate Savannah on her cute news, writing: "Omg ! so happy for you x".

If all that wasn't enough to make you feel as warm and fuzzy inside as a fluffy hot water bottle, back in September, Savannah posted a photo of her GORGEOUS engagement ring after boyfriend Joe proposed, telling fans: "Omg so Joe just bloody proposed! Who would of known that little sh*t I right fancied from Bradford ice rink back in 2007 would be my husband one day ! Anyone who knows me and joe will know the relationship we have is so special and we were always supposed to be ! Could not be happier !"

Aww!

Savannah's Ex On The Beach pals were again on hand to send all of the congratulations, with Chloe's ex Sam Scott commenting: "Congrats xx", while Che McSorley wrote: "Congratulations !!!!!"

Sydney Longmuir also commented, writing: "Congratulations girl Xxxxxxxx", with Georgia Crone saying: "Congratulation !! (sic)" and Nicole adding: "The best news ever".

We're seriously excited about this news (the second Ex On The Beach baby after series one's Talitha Minnis welcomed a beautiful baby boy) and we're sending Savannah HUGE congratulations!

