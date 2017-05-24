Ex On The Beach

Ex On The Beach Star Savannah Kemplay Kissed Jeremy McConnell When She Appeared In Beauty School Cop Outs

Rachel Pilcher
Wednesday, May 24, 2017

If you haven't already heard, the new cast for Ex On The Beach 7 have been announced, with a few familiar faces heading to the beautiful beaches of Bali in the hopes of finding anything resembling a little romance.

If those sexy singletons can avoid swilling, showdowns and seriously awkward ex arrivals, of course.

But aside from Geordie Shore radgies Marty McKenna and Chloe Ferry, Charlotte Crosby's ex Max Morley and Vicky Pattison's former flame Jordan Wright, you might recognise another of the new beach babes from MTV's Beauty School Cop Outs.

Leigh Kelly
Yep, Savannah Kemplay appeared alongside Scarlett Moffatt and Jeremy McConnell on the series, even striking up a little romance with Jeremy in the process.

OMG!

WATCH THE MOMENT SAVANNAH KISSED JEREMY ON BEAUTY SCHOOL COP OUTS:

However, things didn't exactly end with the pair walking off hand-in-hand into the sunset, with Savannah kicking off at Jeremy later in the series after he tells her he actually likes someone else whilst the couple are in bed. Yikes.

WATCH SAVANNAH KICK OFF AT JEREMY IN THIS BEAUTY SCHOOL COP OUTS CLIP:

So, how will Savannah cope with all the drama in Bali? Find out when Ex On The Beach 7 starts, Tuesday 20th June at 10pm - only on MTV!

Ex On The Beach Series 7 | Meet The Hunks And Hotties

  • Our red hot reality show is back as Ex on the Beach returns for a seventh season, only on MTV! Temperatures are rising higher than ever before, as a new group of sexy singles land on the black sand beaches of idyllic Bali.
    Leigh Kelly
    1 of 8
  • Glamour girl Che doesn’t regret anything in life… apart from meeting some of her exes. Set to charm the boys in the villa with her sexy Scottish accent, the sweet talking may not last long when one of her exes turns up.
    Leigh Kelly
    2 of 8
  • Second up, we have London lad Dean. The toned, tanned and tattooed ladies’ man and ex-fitness model is used to a LOT of female attention. Will he be able to handle the attention he’s about to get when he lands onto the beach?
    Leigh Kelly
    3 of 8
  • Essex boy Jordan certainly knows how to flirt up a storm, with the girls bound to swoon at the buff fitness trainer’s hot bod.
    Leigh Kelly
    4 of 8
  • Bad boy Marty is used to living under the same roof as his exes after starring in series three of Ex On The Beach and being reunited with not one, but two, exes on the current series of Geordie Shore.
    Leigh Kelly
    5 of 8
  • You may recognise Max from when he was searching for love on another island, but this time will he find something that will last?
    Leigh Kelly
    6 of 8
  • Living in a villa full of exes, we’re sure it won’t be long before the drama unfolds for Nicole!
    Leigh Kelly
    7 of 8
  • Bronzed babe Savannah is currently living the life in Australia, but is the villa about to give her nightmares?
    Leigh Kelly
    8 of 8

Ex On The Beach Star Savannah Kemplay Kissed Jeremy McConnell When She Appeared In Beauty School Cop Outs

Ex On The Beach Babe Che McSorley Slept With Geordie Shore Lad Gaz Beadle During The Party Tour in Ibiza

Geordie Shore 1302 | Gaz And Scott Bang Che And Leonie

Ex On The Beach Series 7 Cast Tease Major Shock As Start Date And Line-Up Confirmed - EXCLUSIVE

Ex On The Beach 7 | Official Promo

Charlotte Dawson Features In The Celebs Go Dating Line-Up And We Can't Cope

Jemma Lucy Gropes Topless Chantelle Connelly's Boobs In A Shared Steamy Naked Shower

Geordie Shore’s Zahida Allen Responds To Criticism Of Boyfriend Sean Pratt’s Name Tattoo - EXCLUSIVE

The Ex On The Beach Power Couples Who Are Still Going Strong

Ex On The Beach Babe Nicole Bass Has Made A Shock Confession About Cheating Boyfriend Jacques Fraser

Marnie Simpson Reveals Terrifying Side Effect After She Ignored Her Surgeon's Advice

Just Tattoo Of Us Spoiler Video: Charlotte Crosby RAGES And Labels Stephen Bear An 'Absolute Pr*ck' After He Bails On Their Joint Tattoos

Marnie Simpson Speaks Out About Having An Abortion At 19 With Ex Anthony Hutton

Ex On The Beach Series 7 Cast Tease Major Shock As Start Date And Line-Up Confirmed - EXCLUSIVE

Who Is Elettra Lamborghini? Everything You Need To Know About The Geordie Shore Star

Charlotte Crosby Admits She'd Be Well Up For A Geordie Shore Reunion And The World Is Alright Again

15 Of The Most Dramatic Moments From Charlotte Crosby And Stephen Bear's Just Tattoo Of Us Episode

Jemma Lucy Gropes Topless Chantelle Connelly's Boobs In A Shared Steamy Naked Shower

7 Reality Show Crossover Fights That Got Nasty AF

Everything We Know About The Witcher Netflix Show

11 Reality Stars Who ALWAYS Manage To Stumble Into Major Drama

YAS! Just Tattoo Of Us Is Commissioned For A Second Series And Charlotte Crosby And Stephen Bear Are BACK!