Ex On The Beach Star Savannah Kemplay Kissed Jeremy McConnell When She Appeared In Beauty School Cop Outs

If you haven't already heard, the new cast for Ex On The Beach 7 have been announced, with a few familiar faces heading to the beautiful beaches of Bali in the hopes of finding anything resembling a little romance.

If those sexy singletons can avoid swilling, showdowns and seriously awkward ex arrivals, of course.

But aside from Geordie Shore radgies Marty McKenna and Chloe Ferry, Charlotte Crosby's ex Max Morley and Vicky Pattison's former flame Jordan Wright, you might recognise another of the new beach babes from MTV's Beauty School Cop Outs.

Leigh Kelly

Yep, Savannah Kemplay appeared alongside Scarlett Moffatt and Jeremy McConnell on the series, even striking up a little romance with Jeremy in the process.

WATCH THE MOMENT SAVANNAH KISSED JEREMY ON BEAUTY SCHOOL COP OUTS:

However, things didn't exactly end with the pair walking off hand-in-hand into the sunset, with Savannah kicking off at Jeremy later in the series after he tells her he actually likes someone else whilst the couple are in bed. Yikes.

WATCH SAVANNAH KICK OFF AT JEREMY IN THIS BEAUTY SCHOOL COP OUTS CLIP:

So, how will Savannah cope with all the drama in Bali? Find out when Ex On The Beach 7 starts, Tuesday 20th June at 10pm - only on MTV!