Ex On The Beach’s Brad Hayward Says ‘Unpredictable’ Nicole Dutt Will Be’ F*cking Wounded’ About Being Kicked Out The Villa And Not Seeing Him – Exclusive

In tonight’s Ex On The Beach there was an all-time first for the villa. As Brad Hayward went in to surprise his ex Nicole Dutt he was greeted with the news that she had already been kicked out.

After her massive bust-up with Fatima Rull, Nicole was sent packing, leaving Brad wondering what the frick had gone on.

He exclusively told MTV in a Confession Cam: “When I’ve walked into the villa I’ve expected to see Nicole sitting there looking pretty. I didn’t come here to try and get back with her, I just wanted to cancel everything out, have a bit of time together, speak, and just forget about everything because it doesn’t work. Then I was told she got kicked out for fighting with Fatima. I cannot f*cking believe it.”

From the minute they met, Nicole and Fatima butted heads after Fati said she would try and get with Nicole’s ex just to annoy her. From there, things got worst eventually ending in a physical altercation.

So is this typical Nicole behaviour?

Brad reveals: “Nicole is very hot and cold. One minute she can be the f*cking kindest, funniest person in the world, and next it’s BANG - World War Three erupts and you cannot even see what she is about to do, she is so unpredictable.”

But how will Nicole handle knowing Brad is in the villa without her?

He said: “Nicole will be f*cking wounded about not seeing me and knowing that I’m still in the villa. She’ll be devastated and to be fair I don’t know how she’s going to cope with it. Nicole, I just want to say to you what you did is absolutely ridiculous.”

