Ex On The Beach's Charlotte Hughes Feels "Cringy" After Zach Tull And Sam Lonsdale Kick Off Over Her - EXCLUSIVE

No one drops serious dollar on a sports car without taking it out for a spin! And on Tuesday night's premiere of Ex On The Beach, Essex hotty Charlotte Hughes adopted a similar try before you buy approach to boys. Beep Beep!

Our Char kept her hunk options wide open. Firstly, she pashed Welsh lad Sam Lonsdale. Then she locked lips with Reading geezer Zach Tull. Obviously her behaviour caused an absolute car crash of chaos as her boys clashed harder than bumper cars at a seaside funfair.

Let's pick our way through the wreckage as the three fitties open up about kisses and kick offs in their secret Beach Diary.

WATCH CHARLOTTE REVEAL HOW SHE FEELS ABOUT ZACH AND SAM KICKING OFF OVER HER BELOW:

Chatting in an exclusive video diary for MTV, Charlotte, Zach and Sam confess all about the vicious villa dramz (and it was only the first night!).

Casting her mind back to the night before, Char recalls: "Zach was definitely giving me the eye."

She then adds: "And I kind of just went for it. Even though I’d kissed Sam already. I shouldn’t have kissed both of them on the first night but I did. I feel a bit bad on Sam to be fair. I feel like I shouldn’t have just kissed him and kissed him, but sh*t happens."

MTV

This lovely lady certainly knows how to drive guys wild!

In Tuesday's explosive episode, we watched Charlotte and Zach enjoy a cheeky drink together where the pair took flirt levels to 100 MPH!

MTV

(Even though the 24-year-old had snogged Sam earlier in that day. Wotevs!)

MTV

Cheekily, Char confessed to Zach: "I definitely, definitely want to kiss you. Like a hundred percent."

Hmmmm.... We wonder what happened next?

MTV

Speaking after their smooch, Zach explains that Sam is wasting his time courting Char's affections.

He says: "Me and Charlotte are getting on really well and the vibe is good," then adds: "So I don’t understand how Sam thinks there’s any sort of vibe with Charlotte. She’s putting all her energy and effort into me."

MTV

As everyone settled down to a relaxing round of evening drinks, sh*t kicked off big time as Zach and Sam squared up to each other like two lusty lions squabbling over a lioness. Scenes!

MTV

MTV

Revealing what caused the handbags, Zach says: "Sam said something being the cocky d*ck he is. I had to pull him up on it."

He adds: "[I] let him know back the f**k up. She don’t want you, she wants me."

Speaking in the morning after the evening's mayhem, Zach admits: "To be honest with you, the way I reacted, the only thing I was worried about was how Charlotte was going to feel."

The lad adds: "I couldn’t give a f**k about what he was thinking. At the end of the day if he wants to go at it, we can go at it."

MTV

Having two fit AF fellas fighting for your attention is the dream, right? Mmmm... maybe not so much.

Discussing her feelings about the fight, Charlotte says: "When Zach was getting a bit lairy to Sam I felt it was a bit cringy."

MTV

Oh boys! There are other ways to impress the ladies.

However, Zach's actions left him feeling like the winner as the 23-year-old tells the Beach Diary: "After last night’s drama I’m really excited that we got it out of the way, because now me and Charlotte can really crack on and do what we got to do."

The Berkshire boy then has his final say of this tug-of-Char: "After last night Sam has got the message, she’s [Charlotte] staying with me. She’s in my bed and that’s that!"

MTV

Sweet dreams!

Seeing the pair snuggling up together deffo left Sam smarting, as he admits: "When Charlotte made it clear that she was going to go for Zach; I did feel a bit mugged off."

MTV

At least the Welsh whopper lives to fight (literally) another day. But has his man pride been smashed into a million pieces?

Not a chance! The 21-year-old explains: "I think Charlotte has picked the wrong choice," he then confidently adds: "C’mon have you seen me? She’s missing out big time."

MTV

So! First night, first fight. We're confident that this is just the beginning of eight glorious weeks of high speed drama. VROOM!

Rewatch the chaos and crazy kick offs from Ex On The Beach ep #1 in FULL right now below:

DON'T MISS brand new Ex On The Beach on Tuesday 27th March at 10pm - only on MTV!