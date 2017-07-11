Ex On The Beach’s Che McSorley Admits ‘Everyone Can See’ That Chloe Ferry And Marty McKenna ‘Still Love Each Other’ - exclusive

In tonight’s Ex On The Beach Chloe Ferry and Marty McKenna had another totes emosh chat which saw Chloe break down in tears.

After years or will-they-won’t-they, Geordie Shore's Marty asked Chloe what she wanted. And all she asked is that he stopped flirting with other girls in front of her. Fair.

The rest of the Ex On The Beach cast caught a glimpse of the dramatic chat and all agreed one thing – they’re still totes in love.

Che McSorley told MTV in an exclusive Confession Cam: “Chloe is upset because she feels like Marty is meant to be her friend. But if he was her friend he wouldn’t be disrespecting her by mugging her off. Evidently everyone can see it - that they still love each other.”

And Jordan Wright agreed: “Chloe and Marty are arguing yet again. I really do feel for the girl, she obviously still has feelings for him. I’ve been in love with girls in the past and it's got to be hard to see each other crack on with other people in here. I really do feel for them.”

But interestingly Savannah Kemplay, who has been secretly snogging Marty, was also one to admit that she could see Chloe was still all about Marty.

She said: “I literally feel really emotional listening to that conversation. She is obviously so so in love with him. Regardless of anything she tells anyone that she doesn’t mind people getting with him or whatever. Like, it breaks your f*cking heart to see a girl like that. She’s in love with this guy.”

But her heart was easily mended as she went on to kiss him later in the episode.

AWKWARD.

