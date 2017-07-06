Ex On The Beach’s Che McSorley Admits She Would Sh*g Aaron Chalmers Because He Looks Like A ‘Good Bang’– Exclusive
Ex On The Beach continues Tuesdays at 10pm only on MTV!
Howay! Ex On The Beach’s Che McSorley has made a well raunchy admission about Geordie Shore’s Aaron Chalmers.
She revealed she would quite like to hop in the sack with Azz after seeing him head to the Penthouse with Jenny Thompson in series six.
WATCH THE EXCLUSIVE VIDEO OF CHE TALKING ABOUT AARON HERE:
She exclusively told MTV as she watched the episode: “Aaron has got the keys to the penthouse and it looks like he is going to sh*g Jenny. It looks like an alright bang they’re having. Becca [Edwards] is going to be fuming. Jack [Devlin] is a good replacement for Aaron to be fair. Aaron is definitely fit and I probably would sh*g him.”
There you have it. No mincing her words there.
But that may make things a tad awks after Che appeared on Geordie Shore and had a good ol’ buck with Aaron’s mate Gaz Beadle.
Gaz any issues?
