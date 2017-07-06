Ex On The Beach

Ex On The Beach’s Che McSorley Admits She Would Sh*g Aaron Chalmers Because He Looks Like A ‘Good Bang’– Exclusive

Thursday, July 6, 2017 - 08:00

Howay! Ex On The Beach’s Che McSorley has made a well raunchy admission about Geordie Shore’s Aaron Chalmers.

She revealed she would quite like to hop in the sack with Azz after seeing him head to the Penthouse with Jenny Thompson in series six.

She exclusively told MTV as she watched the episode: “Aaron has got the keys to the penthouse and it looks like he is going to sh*g Jenny. It looks like an alright bang they’re having. Becca [Edwards] is going to be fuming. Jack [Devlin] is a good replacement for Aaron to be fair. Aaron is definitely fit and I probably would sh*g him.”

There you have it. No mincing her words there.

But that may make things a tad awks after Che appeared on Geordie Shore and had a good ol’ buck with Aaron’s mate Gaz Beadle.

Gaz any issues?

Ex On The Beach Series 7 | Sexiest Selfies Of The Cast

  • Ché McSorley with a figure to die for! #stunner
    Instagram/@chemcsorleyx
    1 of 25
  • Pure worldie!
    Instagram/@chemcsorleyx
    2 of 25
  • Blimey... we don't know where to look!
    Instagram/@chemcsorleyx
    3 of 25
  • ladies, who wouldn't love waking up next to Dean Ralph? <3
    Instagram/@deanralph1
    4 of 25
  • #cute
    Instagram/@deanralph1
    5 of 25
  • eyes, eyes and eyes <3
    Instagram/@deanralph1
    6 of 25
  • Jordan Wright's jawline game = strong.
    Instagram/@jordanwrights
    7 of 25
  • Who's bought tickets to the gun show?
    Instagram/@jordanwrights
    8 of 25
  • Jordan aka gym lad.
    Instagram/@jordanwrights
    9 of 25
  • Marty McKenna looking fly!
    Instagram/@marty_gshore
    10 of 25
  • Is that a pout we see Marty?
    Instagram/@marty_gshore
    11 of 25
  • Hair on #fleek
    Instagram/@marty_gshore
    12 of 25
  • Chloe Ferry can definitely flirt up a storm!
    Instagram/@chloegshore1
    13 of 25
  • Snapchat selfie on fleeeek! #cheeky
    Instagram/@chloegshore1
    14 of 25
  • Cheeky Chloe.
    Instagram/@chloegshore1
    15 of 25
  • Looking spec-tacular! <3
    Instagram/@chloegshore1
    16 of 25
  • Morning Max Morley!
    Instagram/@maxmorley77
    17 of 25
  • #bodygoals
    Instagram/@maxmorley77
    18 of 25
  • Abs-olutely splendid!
    Instagram/@maxmorley77
    19 of 25
  • Nicole Dutt is smoldering! #hotstuff
    Instagram/@nicoledutt
    20 of 25
  • Work it guuurl!
    Instagram/@nicoledutt
    21 of 25
  • ooooft! #worldie
    Instagram/@nicoledutt
    22 of 25
  • Sexy Savannah Kemplay certainly doesn't disappoint #saucy
    @Instagram/savannahkemplayuk
    23 of 25
  • Hot stuff!
    @Instagram/savannahkemplayuk
    24 of 25
  • #rackcity
    @Instagram/savannahkemplayuk
    25 of 25

Ex On The Beach

Ex On The Beach 703 | Confession Cam: Cast Talk Their Mud Wrestling Showdown

Ex On The Beach

Ex On The Beach 7 | Cast Watch Aaron, Zara and Zahida's Showdown

Ex On The Beach

Ex On The Beach 7 | Most Likely To

Ex On The Beach

Ex On The Beach 7 | Cast Watch Aaron And Jenny Hit The Penthouse

Ex On The Beach

Ex On The Beach 7 | Meet Georgia

Ex On The Beach

Ex On The Beach 7 | Confession Cams

MTV's red hot reality show is back as Ex on the Beach returns for a seventh season, only on MTV! Temperatures are running higher than ever before, as eight sexy singles crash onto the black sand beaches of idyllic Bali.
Ex On The Beach

Ex On The Beach 7 | Meet The Cast

Ex On The Beach

Ex On The Beach 7 | Exclusive Videos

Ex On The Beach’s Georgia Crone Insists She “Didn’t Have A Clue” That She Slept With Ex Max Morley’s Mate After They Broke Up - EXCLUSIVE

Sean Pratt's To-Do List Gets Graphic About His Sex Life With Zahida Allen

