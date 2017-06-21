Ex On The Beach's Che McSorley Says There's No Chance She'll Get Back With Ex Lee Moran Despite Him Being Her 'Best Sh*g Ever' – EXCLUSIVE'

In the true style of Ex On The Beach, in last night’s episode, we saw an ex rock up on the beach and it all kicked off.

Che McSorley was sent down to the beach to await the arrival of her ex-boyfriend Lee Moran and it did not end well.

Che told MTV in an exclusive Confession Cam: “My f*cking loser ex just came out the water, mouthing off. I f*cking hate him. I admittedly lost my sh*t. I didn’t think I gave a f*ck, apparently I do, so now I’m f*cked. I have got to live with the ****."

After Che told him she had slept with his friend an hour after the split, it seemed that Lee was equally as chuffed to see Che.

He explained: “It was exactly what I expected. The girl, like she said, she doesn’t give a f*ck, she doesn’t have respect for me, she barely respects herself. No surprises to be honest."

So what hope do the pair have of rekindling their love?

MTV

Che doesn’t think much: “He’s a f*cking loser. He is the best sh*g I’ve ever had so it’s more annoying, it's making me more frustrated. How tempted am I to get back with Lee Moran? That would be zero.”

Fellow villa single Dean Ralph was there to witness the whole thing. He said: "That was like a tennis match, back and fourth, back and fourth. He’s obviously rolled up on the beach, veins popping out of his head. She ain’t answering f*ck all, she’s just going to keep winding him, winding him, winding him by saying like ‘I slept with your mate an hour after’. That’s sore.”

