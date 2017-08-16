Ex On The Beach's Che McSorley Talks Shocking Brawl with Twin Sister Leonie: 'I F**king Went For Her' - EXCLUSIVE

It ALL kicked off in the Ex On The Beach villa last night between an very unexpected pair - yep, we're talking about THAT shocking fight between twin sisters Che and Leonie McSorley.

The pair got themselves into a brutal brawl after Georgia Crone's ex Sam Reece arrived, with Leonie making comments about him adding her on social media before adding her sister - a comment which seemed to annoy Che.

Che later confronted her sister, with the two ending up in a physical fight which had to be broken up by security.

Giving her take on the fight in an exclusive Confession Cam for MTV, Che admitted her twin sister had been getting on her nerves for a while.

Che explained: "Leonie's been annoying me for a while so I f**king went for her."

Leonie, though, had a different idea of things, saying: "I think personally this b*tch can't take a joke, things got a bit heated, a few extensions were pulled out."

Revealing that fights like this aren't actually that unusual for them, Che told MTV: "We always fight like that at home and end up making up but I think we shocked everyone a bit."

Luckily, the two later told each other 'what's been annoying' them about each other, apologised and agreed that they 'should never do it again', with Che adding that the villa does have an effect on relationships: "The villa is the f**king devil".

