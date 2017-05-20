Ex On The Beach's Chloe Ferry Admits She Found It 'Hard' To Be In The Villa With Girls Who Were 'So Skinny' As She Shares Body Confidence Tips - EXCLUSIVE

We all know Chloe Ferry as the hilarious Geordie Shore lass who's not afraid to be open and honest with fans about her life, including how she feels about her body.

So, ahead of her armband-clad appearance on Ex On The Beach, Chloe has revealed her top tips for staying body confident on the beach as she admits she found it 'hard' to be around some of her 'skinny' co-stars.

WATCH CHLOE GIVE HER BALI BEACH BEAUTY TIPS BELOW:

Speaking exclusively to MTV, Chloe shared her experience of the villa, explaining: "I'm not gonna lie, it was a bit hard when I got in the villa because all the girls in there were so f**king skinny.

"(I said): 'Oh my god, like these girls have got such amazing figures. I wish that I could just walk around with my belly out and look sexy', but obviously with my job, it's very hard to go to the gym, I don't have time to go to the gym, I put it straight back on when I go to the gym because I'm drinking.

"So (when I rocked up on the beach), I put a nice costume on, it was black, it made us look a bit skinny so if you're feeling a bit bloated like me, wear a costume."

MTV

She added that you could also consider donning a reet mint kaftan if you're 'feeling a little bit bloated' on the beach, whilst also telling fans to ALWAYS have their nails painted and always pack BB cream.

Noted.

Giving fans advice on staying body confident, Chloe told MTV that she doesn't 'give a flying f**k what people think' about her, saying: "My body confidence is that just don't care what people say about you. I think the reason why people warm to us that much is 'cause I just don't care what people think about us at all.

A post shared by Chloe Ferry💀 (@chloegshore1) on May 20, 2017 at 1:36pm PDT

"We've all got different shapes, we're all different sizes, get your belly out, get a tan on it, never ever care what people think about you, 'cause I don't give a flying f**k what people think about me."

What a BABE. We couldn't have said it better ourselves, Chlo.

Don't miss Chloe in brand new Ex On The Beach, starting TOMORROW (Tues 20th June) at 10pm on MTV! And watch ALL of our exclusive videos with the cast below: