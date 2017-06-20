Ex On The Beach's Chloe Ferry Admits She'll 'Always' Have Feelings For Marty McKenna While He Hopes She's 'Over Him' - EXCLUSIVE

YAASSSS. Ex On The Beach is finally back in our lives and in our hearts. How we missed the awkward beach embraces and villa kick-offs.

And tonight’s episode was no different. Geordie Shore’s Chloe Ferry washed ashore on the beach of doom much to the shock of Marty McKenna.

But unlike the majority of exes that this happens to they were well pleased to see each other. And it left us wondering what the heck is going on with those two?

Marty explained to MTV in an exclusive Confession Cam: “Chloe’s just turned up and to be honest I’m pretty happy to see her. Me and Chloe get on like no one else I know. And to be honest she hasn’t come out kicking off, shouting or anything like that. She’s come in and she’s been sound.”

But Chloe has different ideas about the lack of drama especially when she found out that Marty had been smooching Fatima.

She told MTV: “I have just walked in and I’m very surprised because Marty was really happy to see us. But I’m not going to lie though darlings, I feel like it might kick off between me and Fati because me and Marty, when we do talk, we are very flirty and I feel like she did not like that.

“If she doesn’t like it, she knows where the f*cking water is, behind us and I’ll even f*cking lend her a f*cking arm band,” she continued.

YIKES. So what does Fati think about the whole thing? She said: “There’s definitely something going on with me and Marty. Marty obviously fancies me, who wouldn’t fancy me, look at this.”

Strong.

Marty and Chloe have had a long on/off relationship on Geordie Shore so where do they stand now? Marty admitted: “I’m always going to have a sexual attraction to Chloe, because at one point I really really liked her and we were sh*gging and getting with each other and stuff. I wouldn’t of sh*gged her in the first place if I didn’t f*cking fancy her.”

“She did say she’s come here to see if she’s over us and that’s scaring us a little bit because if she’s not, then I’m f*cked,” he said.

And it seems that Chloe agrees: “I will always be attracted to Marty and his quiff, it’s the quiff what turns us on, but I’ve come here to get over him and that’s just the way we are. We are very flirty but I don’t want to be with him. I need to get over him.”

Only time will tell.

