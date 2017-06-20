Ex On The Beach

Ex On The Beach's Chloe Ferry Admits She'll 'Always' Have Feelings For Marty McKenna While He Hopes She's 'Over Him' - EXCLUSIVE

Caroline Fergusson
Tuesday, June 20, 2017 - 23:15

YAASSSS. Ex On The Beach is finally back in our lives and in our hearts. How we missed the awkward beach embraces and villa kick-offs.

MTV

And tonight’s episode was no different. Geordie Shore’s Chloe Ferry washed ashore on the beach of doom much to the shock of Marty McKenna.

WATCH MARTY AND CHLOE EXCLUSIVELY EXPLAIN WHAT’S GOING ON WITH THEIR RELATIONSHIP HERE:

But unlike the majority of exes that this happens to they were well pleased to see each other. And it left us wondering what the heck is going on with those two?

MTV

Marty explained to MTV in an exclusive Confession Cam: “Chloe’s just turned up and to be honest I’m pretty happy to see her. Me and Chloe get on like no one else I know. And to be honest she hasn’t come out kicking off, shouting or anything like that. She’s come in and she’s been sound.”

MTV

But Chloe has different ideas about the lack of drama especially when she found out that Marty had been smooching Fatima.

She told MTV: “I have just walked in and I’m very surprised because Marty was really happy to see us. But I’m not going to lie though darlings, I feel like it might kick off between me and Fati because me and Marty, when we do talk, we are very flirty and I feel like she did not like that.

“If she doesn’t like it, she knows where the f*cking water is, behind us and I’ll even f*cking lend her a f*cking arm band,” she continued.

MTV

YIKES. So what does Fati think about the whole thing? She said: “There’s definitely something going on with me and Marty. Marty obviously fancies me, who wouldn’t fancy me, look at this.”

Strong.

Marty and Chloe have had a long on/off relationship on Geordie Shore so where do they stand now? Marty admitted: “I’m always going to have a sexual attraction to Chloe, because at one point I really really liked her and we were sh*gging and getting with each other and stuff. I wouldn’t of sh*gged her in the first place if I didn’t f*cking fancy her.”

MTV

“She did say she’s come here to see if she’s over us and that’s scaring us a little bit because if she’s not, then I’m f*cked,” he said.

And it seems that Chloe agrees: “I will always be attracted to Marty and his quiff, it’s the quiff what turns us on, but I’ve come here to get over him and that’s just the way we are. We are very flirty but I don’t want to be with him. I need to get over him.”

Only time will tell.

Ex On The Beach continues Tuesdays at 10pm only on MTV!

If you missed the episode then you're in luck - check it out below... 

Ex On The Beach

Ex On The Beach 7 | Meet Lee

MTV’s red hot reality show is back as Ex on the Beach returns for a seventh season, only on MTV! Temperatures are running higher than ever before, as eight sexy singles crash onto the black sand beaches of idyllic Bali.
Ex On The Beach

Ex On The Beach 7 | Meet The Cast

Ex On The Beach

Ex On The Beach Bangers | Series 7

11 Celebrity Exes Who Had Some MAJOR Social Media Beef After They Split

Ex On The Beach's Chloe Ferry Admits She Found It 'Hard' To Be In The Villa With Girls Who Were 'So Skinny' As She Shares Body Confidence Tips - EXCLUSIVE

Big Brother 2017: Kayleigh Morris Talks Exit From The House After Explosive Chanelle McCleary Spat

TV Shows

Ex On The Beach Babe Chloe Ferry Has Just Given Us The Secret To Her Ultimate Hangover Cure – EXCLUSIVE

TV Shows

Ex On The Beach Babe Che McSorley Reveals The Last Time She Felt Proud And It Involves Revenge Sex – EXCLUSIVE

Ex On The Beach

Ex On The Beach 701 | Confession Cam: The Cast React To Chloe's Arrival

