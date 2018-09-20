Ex On The Beach’s Dominika Wrobel Admits She Is A ‘Psycho’ As She Reveals How She Really Felt About Aaron Gill’s X-Rated Suggestion – Exclusive

The poor furniture in the Ex On The Beach villa was the victim of another brutal kick-off in last night’s episode, as Dominika Wrobel tried to throw a chair at Aaron Gill after he tried to get her to participate in a three-way kiss with him and Josiah Miller’s ex, Angelica Fomia.

Now, Dominika has spoken out about how Aaron’s suggestion – which came after the trio were all sent on a date together – really made her feel.

Watch Dominika react to her kick-off with Aaron in this exclusive video:

Speaking first about their date, Aaron says in an exclusive Beach Diary for MTV that while the day was really fun, Dominika had reservations: “Went on a date yesterday, me Dominika and Angelica. We went zip-lining, it was an amazing date, things went really well, some good vibes going about.”

He adds: “Although Dominika was getting a bit jealous, bit arsey about it, she didn’t admit it. When we got back, I just thought, ‘Do you know what? Few drinks going down, why not ask for a three-way kiss?’

“That didn’t go down too well to say the least.”

Confirming that his idea definitely wasn’t well-received, Dominika explains: “He was trying to wind me up by suggesting a three-way kiss with Angelica. I didn’t get jealous but the way that he was speaking to me about it and how he was trying to push me to do it even though I did say no…”

Angelica, meanwhile, admits: “Obviously (Dominika) went crazy, she didn’t want to do that, and she got p*ssed off because both of us were trying to convince her.

“I was trying to convince her that this was not made because I wanted to kiss Aaron, I thought it was just a good joke, having a little bit of fun.”

As we saw in the episode, though, Dominika was still not happy with the idea, and when Aaron continued to push it, the single lass lost her temper and raged at the Spring Break With Grandad star, taking a chair with her in the process.

Speaking about the incident, Dominika admits: “Then I got a little bit too crazy and tried to throw a metal chair on him. Sorry Aaron, you make me do this. I do admit that I am a psycho but only if I have a reason!”

