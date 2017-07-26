Ex On The Beach

Ex On The Beach’s Josh Ritchie Just Posted The Most Hilarious Video Of Max Morley

Trust us, you're going to want to see it.

Wednesday, July 26, 2017 - 11:15

Because there's nothing like ripping it out of a friend, Josh Ritchie has gone and shared some footage of Max Morley that can only be described as both mesmerising and hilarious.

The Ex On The Beach castmember has taken it upon himself to publicly put Max on blast for doing something seriously intimate with a random pillar. And boy is it required viewing. 

Incredible scenes. 

Luckily enough, Max saw the funny side of the situation and didn't seem to take offense to that cheeky "Most action he's getting" caption. Absolute phew. 

SPEAKING OF ROMANCE, GET CHECKING OUT MAX HAVING A SEASIDE SNOG WITH STEVIE. 

Responding with a series of crying-laughter emojis, Josh then revealed he can't help but drag the people he likes the most: "So funny, you do make me laugh now and again," he wrote.

Twitter/JoshRitchie

Ah, what's a bit of public rip-taking between friends? Nothing at all. 

DID YOU MISS EPISODE SIX OF EX ON THE BEACH? CATCH UP ON A BUNCH OF THE BEST BITS BELOW:

