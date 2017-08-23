Ex On The Beach’s Josh Ritchie Slams Steph Davis’ Other Ex Sam Reece: “I Was Going To Slap That Little Pr*ck” – EXCLUSIVE

On last night’s Ex On The Beach the drama went OFF and the majority of that was down to that little rascal Josh Ritchie. Classic.

But while the villa was throwing shade at him and Georgia Crone for walking in hand in hand, there was one guy Josh was not too happy to see.

As he rocked up by the beach he was greeted by his exes Georgia and Che McSorley along with Sam Reece, who Josh shares a famous ex-girlfriend with – Steph Davis.

Reality fans may remember that after Sam and Steph broke up, when she cheated with Jeremy McConnell on Celebrity Big Brother, Josh had a fling with the Hollyoaks star. And last night they came face to face.

He exclusively told MTV: “I’m on the beach and I see Che and Sam Reece. I don’t like Sam and I’m here to mug Che off. She slept with one of my pals. The tablet goes off and Georgia sends Sam home. Buzzing because I was going to slap that little pr*ck, I don’t like him.”

Yikes.

But was he pleased to see his exes?

Josh said: “I’m happy to be going on a date with Georgia, I’ve already slept with her once. I’m not bothered about Georgia’s boyfriend, I’ve got no loyalty to him. So I’m going to do what I’m going to do, simple.”

Funnily enough, her ex/current boyfriend John Speed wasn’t as chilled about the whole thing.

Georgia’s ex fumed: “Georgia comes back holding Josh’s hand as a joke, apparently, just to, like, wind everyone up. It’s not a joke, it’s not funny, do you know what I mean? Half an hour before she goes to the beach were having sex. The f*cking villa erupted and everyone went for her. She’s a f*cking idiot.”

So is there hope for their love?

John admitted: “Can’t believe what you’ve done. On your flight home think about it and what you’ve done and how you want to save this because at the minute you’re f*cking done girl.

And so is the series. WAAAAAAH. But fear not it will be back for series 8 with lots more exes and loads more drama.

