Ex On The Beach

Ex On The Beach’s Josh Ritchie Slams Steph Davis’ Other Ex Sam Reece: “I Was Going To Slap That Little Pr*ck” – EXCLUSIVE

Ex On The Beach will return in 2018 for series 8!

Wednesday, August 23, 2017 - 11:00

On last night’s Ex On The Beach the drama went OFF and the majority of that was down to that little rascal Josh Ritchie. Classic.

MTV

But while the villa was throwing shade at him and Georgia Crone for walking in hand in hand, there was one guy Josh was not too happy to see.

WATCH JOSH EXCLUSIVELY TALK ABOUT HIS DRAMA WITH SAM HERE:

As he rocked up by the beach he was greeted by his exes Georgia and Che McSorley along with Sam Reece, who Josh shares a famous ex-girlfriend with – Steph Davis.

MTV

Reality fans may remember that after Sam and Steph broke up, when she cheated with Jeremy McConnell on Celebrity Big Brother, Josh had a fling with the Hollyoaks star. And last night they came face to face.

MTV

He exclusively told MTV: “I’m on the beach and I see Che and Sam Reece.  I don’t like Sam and I’m here to mug Che off. She slept with one of my pals. The tablet goes off and Georgia sends Sam home. Buzzing because I was going to slap that little pr*ck, I don’t like him.”

Yikes.

But was he pleased to see his exes?

MTV

Josh said: “I’m happy to be going on a date with Georgia, I’ve already slept with her once. I’m not bothered about Georgia’s boyfriend, I’ve got no loyalty to him. So I’m going to do what I’m going to do, simple.”

Funnily enough, her ex/current boyfriend John Speed wasn’t as chilled about the whole thing.

MTV

Georgia’s ex fumed: “Georgia comes back holding Josh’s hand as a joke, apparently, just to, like, wind everyone up. It’s not a joke, it’s not funny, do you know what I mean? Half an hour before she goes to the beach were having sex. The f*cking villa erupted and everyone went for her. She’s a f*cking idiot.”

So is there hope for their love?

John admitted: “Can’t believe what you’ve done. On your flight home think about it and what you’ve done and how you want to save this because at the minute you’re f*cking done girl.

And so is the series. WAAAAAAH. But fear not it will be back for series 8 with lots more exes and loads more drama.

Missed the episode last night? Then catch up on the best bits below...

Latest News

Taylor Swift Is ‘Overhauling Her Image’ With Album Number Six

Highest Paid Actor Earns More Than Double Highest Paid Actress Emma Stone

Raye Talks Stanning Chris and Kem from Love Island and Her Friendship with Stormzy

Beyoncé Taps Laverne Cox For New Secret Project

Geordie Shore's Chloe Ferry Reveals Pride At Passing Her Driving Test The First Time

Geordie Shore Series 15 First Look: Newly Single Marnie Simpson Is Eyeing Up Aaron Chalmers Who Admits 'Anything Could Happen'

Chocolate-Loving German Thieves Steal $80k Worth Of Nutella And Kinder Eggs

Geordie Shore's Gaz Beadle And Girlfriend Emma McVey Are Expecting Their First Baby

Ex On The Beach's Sam Scott Reveals 'Rude' Chloe Ferry Asked Him Whether He Was Gay The First Time They Ever Met - EXCLUSIVE

Clay and Tony in 13 Reasons Why

13 Reasons Why's Christian Navarro Just Had His Say On A Major Fan Theory

11 Times P!nk Was A Total Music Video Badass

2017 VMA Pre-Show Performers Revealed!

14 Things Guaranteed To Happen On Your First Friend Holiday

12 Genuinely Brilliant Eye Palettes For Under £20

Chrissy Teigen Reveals The Real Reason Why She’s Cutting Back On Alcohol

Biomutant

Biomutant: Everything We Know About The New Open World Kung Fu Game

Disney

Here's Your First Look At The Live-Action Frozen Broadway Cast In Costume

Kacy Hill Performs &#039;Like A Woman&#039; For MTV PUSH

Exclusive: Kacy Hill Does Gorgeous Shawn Mendes Cover

Marnie Simpson 'Shocked' By Charlotte Crosby's Weight-Loss: "F**k Me, That's A Lot"

Hallelujah! Alexandra Burke Joins Strictly Come Dancing Line-Up

More From Ex On The Beach

TV Shows

Ex On The Beach’s Josh Ritchie Slams Steph Davis’ Other Ex Sam Reece: “I Was Going To Slap That Little Pr*ck” – EXCLUSIVE

Ex On The Beach's Sam Scott Reveals 'Rude' Chloe Ferry Asked Him Whether He Was Gay The First Time They Ever Met - EXCLUSIVE

Ex On The Beach

Ex On The Beach 7 | Exclusive Videos

Che and Leonie McSorley go head to head with Georgia Crone in Ex On The Beach
Ex On The Beach

Ex On The Beach 7 | Episode #10 Best Bits

Ex On The Beach

Ex On The Beach 7 | First Impressions Of Chloe And Marty

Ex On The Beach

Ex On The Beach 710 | Confession Cam: Josh Talks Coming Face-To-Face With Sam And All THAT Georgia Drama

Ex On The Beach

Ex On The Beach 7 | Where Are They Now?

Ex On The Beach

Ex On The Beach 7 | Cast Reveal Secrets From The Show

Scotty T Denies Threesome Rumours With Jemma Lucy And Weighs In On Celebrity Big Brother

MTV’s red hot reality show is back as Ex on the Beach returns for a seventh season, only on MTV! Temperatures are running higher than ever before, as eight sexy singles crash onto the black sand beaches of idyllic Bali.
Ex On The Beach

Ex On The Beach 7 | Meet The Cast

Ex On The Beach

Ex On The Beach 710 | Aww! Marty And Chloe's Treasure Hunt Heart-To-Heart

Ex On The Beach

Ex On The Beach 7 | Meet Josh

Trending Articles

The Geordie Shore Cast Have Their Say On Vicky Pattison Not Inviting Them To Her Wedding

Celebrity

Geordie Shore's Gaz Beadle And Girlfriend Emma McVey Are Expecting Their First Baby

Marnie Simpson 'Shocked' By Charlotte Crosby's Weight-Loss: "F**k Me, That's A Lot"

Scotty T Denies Threesome Rumours With Jemma Lucy And Weighs In On Celebrity Big Brother

TV Shows

Geordie Shore's Abbie Holborn Has Confirmed She's Bought A New Foundation And All Is Well In The World Again - EXCLUSIVE

Ex On The Beach's Sam Scott Reveals 'Rude' Chloe Ferry Asked Him Whether He Was Gay The First Time They Ever Met - EXCLUSIVE

Geordie Shore Series 15 First Look: Newly Single Marnie Simpson Is Eyeing Up Aaron Chalmers Who Admits 'Anything Could Happen'

Little Mix
Music

Did Leigh-Anne Pinnock's Mum Just Confirm That Little Mix Have a New Music Video?

Chloe Ferry Hits Back At Trolls After Claiming Eggy Bread Talents Make Her 'Wife Material'

Geordie Shore's Chloe Ferry Reveals Pride At Passing Her Driving Test The First Time

Geordie Shore's Abbie Holborn Reveals Dramatic New Look After Getting Rinsed For Fake Tan Fail

Sarah Hyland And Dominic Sherwood Have Split After Two Years Together