Ex On The Beach’s Katie Mann Brands Ex George Keys The ‘Most Big-Headed B*stard She’s Ever Met’ After Swilling Him At Beach Party – Exclusive

We’ve seen some very excitable beach arrivals during the last few episodes of Ex On The Beach, but last night saw things return to their aggy best as George Keys’ ex Katie Mann walked out of the water.

Things escalated between the pair quicker than you can say Tablet of Terror, with Alicia Bradon unable to get a word in as the fuming exes royally kicked off at each other.

The situation didn’t get much better once they left the beach either, with Katie going on to have a showdown with Bayley Jenkins – her friend from home – before later swilling George at their beach party.

Watch Katie talk about her beach arrival and swilling George in this exclusive video:

Now, speaking in an exclusive Beach Diary for MTV, Katie has opened up about her dramatic arrival into the villa and THAT beach party incident.

Revealing why she was so raging on the beach first of all, Katie explains: “So I’ve arrived on the beach and George is sitting there. I asked what went on in the villa.

“Him and Bobby (Ballard, Bayley’s ex) have said that Bayley’s been sleeping with him so obviously I’ve gone a bit mad. It’s only the fact that she’s actually my mate from home, if it was anyone else, I wouldn’t actually care.”

Admitting she doesn’t always think before she speaks, Katie went on to talk about the moment she called Bayley a ‘sl*g’ at the beach, telling the Beach Diary: “At the end of the day, I did call Bayley a sl*g, I did call her a goer, because at the time, I meant everything I said otherwise I wouldn’t have said it.

“Sometimes I don’t think before I speak, some things can come across a bit disrespectful but at the end of the day, I’ll have a one-to-one chat with her and see how that goes.”

Talk then turns to all the drama at the beach party, with George explaining: “We’re at the beach party, we’re talking about Josiah (Miller) and Angelica (Fomia), and I’ve seen Katie with her hand like this behind me head, so I’ve told her exactly what I’ve thought, I’ve said, ‘Listen, f*ck off over there, you’re doing my nut in’. She’s then piped up, gone ‘I’ll throw a drink in your face’ (sic).

“The bird’s caked me in vodka coke. I f*cking stink.”

Katie has no regrets though, admitting: “George obviously has wound me up since I got in here. He’s mugged it so much, he’s just the most big-headed b*stard I’ve ever met in my life and at the end of the day, he deserved that drink in his face and I’m quite satisfied that I done it.”

