Ex On The Beach's Leonie McSorley Brands Sam Reece A 'F**king Drip' As She Talks Savage Showdown With Twin Sister Che - EXCLUSIVE

Rachel Pilcher
Wednesday, August 16, 2017 - 17:00

Last night's Ex On The Beach saw one moment that we NEVER saw coming - and nope, we don't mean that everyone in the villa was suddenly knitting their exes friendship bracelets. 

We're actually talking about THAT brutal bust-up between twin sisters Che and Leonie McSorley, which seemed to rear it's aggy head when Georgia Crone's ex Sam Reece entered the villa.

WATCH CHE AND LEONIE TALK ABOUT THEIR SAVAGE FIGHT IN THIS EXCLUSIVE VIDEO:

After Leonie commented that Sam already knew who the twins were as he had tried to add her on social media before adding her sister, Che confronted her, claiming Leonie had tried to 'embarrass' her.

Things then went from zero to one hundred quicker than you can say Bali, with the two finding themselves in a physical fight that had to be broken up by security before Che told her sister: "You're always second best, you always have been. You're always second best 'cause you're a f**king sl*g."

MTV

Speaking about what started the fight, Leonie told MTV in an exclusive Confession Cam: "I was taking the piss out of Sam Reece 'cause he's a f**king drip and Che got embarrassed thinking I was trying to embarrass her when really I was embarrassing Sam."

MTV

Che continued: "I pulled her aside and said 'stop being a f**king b*tch', and (then) she was being a bigger b*tch."

Leonie explained that Che then hit her with a pillow, with Che adding: "I just literally lost my sh*t and I just grabbed her by the hair and then we were just f**king like that a lot, pulling each other's hair out."

MTV

Yikes. Luckily, the two later made up - so let's just hope it stays that way for the rest of their Bali trip, eh?

Ex On The Beach 7 | Ep #9 Sexy Spoilers

