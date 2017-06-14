Ex On The Beach's Marty McKenna Gushes Over Justin Bieber And His Chopper – EXCLUSIVE
Wednesday, June 14, 2017 - 14:41
Marty McKenna has been known to have a man-crush on quite a few dudes as well as some hard–core bromances in the Geordie Shore house so we weren’t that surprised to find out his latest obsession.During a probing question round where we asked the new Ex On The Beach cast about their deepest darkest secrets, Marty admitted that his ultimate guilty pleasure is the one and only Justin Bieber.
WATCH THE EXCLUSIVE VIDEO HERE:
And it’s not just his singing talents that Marty admires him for.He exclusively told MTV: “My guilty pleasure is Justin Bieber. He’s a f*cking lad. He’s good looking, he’s a good singer and he’s got an alright size chopper.”
Oh, er, right. Good for him, we suppose.
It also turns out that Marty isn’t the only one that loves a bit of the Biebs.New cast member Jordan Wright admitted he’s got a soft spot for the singer too, saying: “I’ve got to put it out there, I’m a Belieber now."
Who knew?
Check out more exclusive videos from the cast right here...
