Ex On The Beach's Marty McKenna 'Isn't Bothered' About Ex Chloe Ferry Cracking On With Sam Scott On THIS One Condition - EXCLUSIVE

Rachel Pilcher
Wednesday, August 2, 2017 - 16:00

It's safe to say Chloe Ferry has had a rocky time with her ex Sam Scott ever since he entered the Ex On The Beach villa, with Chloe's Geordie Shore ex Marty McKenna still causing issues for the pair.

But with the future for Chloe and Sam FINALLY looking more like a bright and glowing orange (rather than a dull and dismal stormy grey) after an honest heart-to-heart in last night's episode, Marty has revealed that he's not bothered if his ex cracks on - on one condition.

Admitting that he reckons Chloe and Sam are 'f**king weird', Marty told MTV in an exclusive Confession Cam that he's feeling fine about watching his Geordie ex crack on: "Sam and Chloe are so f**king weird man, one minute he's going home, the next minute he's in the pool cuddling and kissing her. 

"Seeing Chloe crack on with another person doesn't bother me at all. As long as he doesn't f**k her over, then I'm fine."

Adding that he's 'so glad' he's finally friends with Chloe, Marty continued: "Now she's cracking on with Sam, she's got no right to have a go at us when I'm cracking on with birds so I'm buzzin'."

He later reiterated his point, saying: "Sam coming in and taking Chloe away from me is f**king brilliant, now I can do what I want."

Sam, meanwhile, admitted that he and Chloe are 'actually happy', despite what people might think: "Me and Chloe now how we are, people can see that we are genuine and we are actually happy. I think it's just hard for some people to understand that me and Chloe are like that because I'm so different to Martin."

He added: "With Marty, I do feel like he is over Chloe, but obviously deep down when you've got feelings for so long, it is hard to see somebody with another boy or another girl, however the relationship works. I think they've realised in this villa, they're better as friends rather than the relationship."

He went on to say that he's 'weirdly' actually getting along with Marty now despite all the previous dramz, saying in the Confession Cam: "I think (Marty) understands what Chloe's like, he's been here and done that and he couldn't tame her but hopefully I can.

"Me and Chloe now are finally taking the right steps in the direction in the relationship. I think Chloe's finally listened to me and understands that she needs to just calm down and we're taking baby steps. When we go zero to a hundred, that's when there's issues. We just need to take it slow and see what happens, but the future's looking good."

Fingers crossed the villa stays this happy for these three - well, at least until the Tablet of Terror comes calling again.

Don't miss brand new Ex On The Beach, Tuesdays at 10pm - only on MTV!

