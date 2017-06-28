Ex On The Beach's Marty McKenna Reveals Why He'd 'Probably Die First' If He Was Stuck On A Desert Island - EXCLUSIVE

We already know Ex On The Beach hunk Marty McKenna is well equipped to deal with everything a night on the Toon could possibly throw at him (even the odd full-on kebab or two when the inevitable food fight breaks out).

But the question we really want to know the answer to is, how well would he cope when faced with being stuck on a deserted island?

The answer? Not very well, if his own analysis is anything to go by.

With our singletons' Bali Ex-travaganza in full flow (by which we mean there have already been kick-offs, games of Spin The Bottle and a few cheeky snogs), we got the cast to imagine they really WERE stuck on a deserted island, where their exes (hopefully) wouldn't just emerge from the ocean with little more than a ding from the Tablet of Terror as a warning.

Asked which cast member they reckon would die first in that situation, Marty decided to rate himself with a big ZERO CHANCE, exclusively telling MTV: "I reckon I'd probably die first y'know, out of full on stress."

MTV

Yikes.

And it seems his villa-mate Jordan Wright agrees, telling us: "Which cast member would die first on a desert island? Definitely Marty, I mean the kid weighs about six stone as it is."

Max Morley, meanwhile, had other ideas, explaining: "I'd probably say Nicole (Dutt, would die first). Nicole would probably end up arguing with herself (and) going absolutely insane."

MTV

Turning to more positive island thoughts, we also asked the cast who they'd most like to be marooned with, with Che McSorley clinching Dean Ralph's number one spot, albeit with a slightly mixed review: "The cast member I'd like to be stuck with would have to be Che. She's a little bit annoying but she's quite sexy, we could have a lot of fun."

MTV

Max revealed that he'd choose to be stuck with Dean, with Jordan said: "(It would) probably (be) Chloe, 'cause she's a good-looking girl, we have great banter - I don't think I'd get bored of her."

