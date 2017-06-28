Ex On The Beach

Ex On The Beach's Marty McKenna Reveals Why He'd 'Probably Die First' If He Was Stuck On A Desert Island - EXCLUSIVE

Don't miss brand new Ex On The Beach, Tuesdays at 10pm - only on MTV!

Rachel Pilcher
Wednesday, June 28, 2017 - 09:00

We already know Ex On The Beach hunk Marty McKenna is well equipped to deal with everything a night on the Toon could possibly throw at him (even the odd full-on kebab or two when the inevitable food fight breaks out).

But the question we really want to know the answer to is, how well would he cope when faced with being stuck on a deserted island?

The answer? Not very well, if his own analysis is anything to go by.

WATCH MARTY TALK ABOUT SURVIVING ON A DESERT ISLAND IN OUR EXCLUSIVE VIDEO BELOW:

With our singletons' Bali Ex-travaganza in full flow (by which we mean there have already been kick-offs, games of Spin The Bottle and a few cheeky snogs), we got the cast to imagine they really WERE stuck on a deserted island, where their exes (hopefully) wouldn't just emerge from the ocean with little more than a ding from the Tablet of Terror as a warning.

Asked which cast member they reckon would die first in that situation, Marty decided to rate himself with a big ZERO CHANCE, exclusively telling MTV: "I reckon I'd probably die first y'know, out of full on stress."

MTV

Yikes.

And it seems his villa-mate Jordan Wright agrees, telling us: "Which cast member would die first on a desert island? Definitely Marty, I mean the kid weighs about six stone as it is."

Max Morley, meanwhile, had other ideas, explaining: "I'd probably say Nicole (Dutt, would die first). Nicole would probably end up arguing with herself (and) going absolutely insane."

MTV

Turning to more positive island thoughts, we also asked the cast who they'd most like to be marooned with, with Che McSorley clinching Dean Ralph's number one spot, albeit with a slightly mixed review: "The cast member I'd like to be stuck with would have to be Che. She's a little bit annoying but she's quite sexy, we could have a lot of fun."

MTV

Max revealed that he'd choose to be stuck with Dean, with Jordan said: "(It would) probably (be) Chloe, 'cause she's a good-looking girl, we have great banter - I don't think I'd get bored of her."

But how did this lot get on when faced with the beach of doom and an angry Tablet of Terror? Find out when Ex On The Beach continues, Tuesdays at 10pm - only on MTV! And catch ALL our EXCLUSIVE Ex videos below:

Ex On The Beach 7 | Ep #2 Sexy Spoilers

  • Nawww <3
    MTV
    1 of 20
  • is love back on the cards for these two?
    MTV
    2 of 20
  • first impressions...
    MTV
    3 of 20
  • crackers chloe!
    MTV
    4 of 20
  • A shot at love...
    MTV
    5 of 20
  • WTF?!
    MTV
    6 of 20
  • Nicole's erupted! #meltdown
    MTV
    7 of 20
  • Uh-oh...
    MTV
    8 of 20
  • sh*t! kicks! off!
    MTV
    9 of 20
  • Night nicole!
    MTV
    10 of 20
  • #awks
    MTV
    11 of 20
  • Size doesn't always matter lad!
    MTV
    12 of 20
  • T A B L E T O F T E R R O R
    MTV
    13 of 20
  • Brad's havin' none of it!
    MTV
    14 of 20
  • No che-mistry here...
    MTV
    15 of 20
  • Dilemma for dean...
    MTV
    16 of 20
  • #savage
    MTV
    17 of 20
  • Look away Chloe! #yikes
    MTV
    18 of 20
  • That old chestnut...
    MTV
    19 of 20
  • How's that ~personality~ Jordan?
    MTV
    20 of 20

Latest News

Marty McKenna reveals which Ex On The Beach singleton would die first on a desert island

Ex On The Beach's Marty McKenna Reveals Why He'd 'Probably Die First' If He Was Stuck On A Desert Island - EXCLUSIVE

Marnie Simpson Admits To A Secret Surgical Procedure

Jedward Are Keen For A Swedish Massage, If You're Offering

Gaz Beadle Launches A Campaign To Recruit Love Island's Sam Gowland For Geordie Shore

Marnie Simpson Is NOT A Fan Of Single AF’s Farrah Abraham: 'She Is Awful'

Nintendo Switch

If You Haven't Been Able To Get Hold Of A Nintendo Switch Yet, Everything's About To Change

Elliot Crawford Leaves Single AF (For Now) Thanks To A Lost Passport

Jedward Both Land A Kiss On Their First Ever Double Date For Single AF

Here's How Marnie Simpson Got On With Her First Single AF Date

Taylor Swift Emerges From Her Hiding Place With A Super Cute Video Message

Che McSorley reveals which Ex On The Beach cast member she&#039;d have babies with

Ex On The Beach's Che McSorley Reveals Which Of The Lads She Wants To Be Her Babydaddy - EXCLUSIVE

SNES Mini

The New Mini SNES Is Adorable & You're Going To Want It

I. Marlene King Reveals Who You Will And Won't Be Seeing In The Pretty Little Liars Finale

Britney Spears Opens Up About Her Mental Health

Bella Hadid Heads To Holland To Make Surprise Visit To Grandmother Battling Cancer

Holly Hagan Reveals Just How Desperate Her Struggle With Anxiety Really Became

This Video Of KJ Apa Preparing Himself For An Intense Topless Riverdale Scene Is Incredible

Kim Kardashian Finally Reveals The Name Of North West's Puppy

Demi Lovato Has Twitter Going Crazy After ‘Subtweeting’ Halsey Over Those Bisexuality Comments

Casey Johnson And Courtney Act Share A Kiss During Single AF Chapstick Challenge

More From Ex On The Beach

Marty McKenna reveals which Ex On The Beach singleton would die first on a desert island

Ex On The Beach's Marty McKenna Reveals Why He'd 'Probably Die First' If He Was Stuck On A Desert Island - EXCLUSIVE

Ex On The Beach

Ex On The Beach 7 | Confession Cams

Ex On The Beach

Ex On The Beach 702 | Confession Cam: Brad Arrives And Reacts To Nicole's Leaving

Che McSorley reveals which Ex On The Beach cast member she&#039;d have babies with

Ex On The Beach's Che McSorley Reveals Which Of The Lads She Wants To Be Her Babydaddy - EXCLUSIVE

Ex On The Beach

Ex On The Beach 7 | Meet Brad

MTV’s red hot reality show is back as Ex on the Beach returns for a seventh season, only on MTV! Temperatures are running higher than ever before, as eight sexy singles crash onto the black sand beaches of idyllic Bali.
Ex On The Beach

Ex On The Beach 7 | Meet The Cast

Ex On The Beach

Ex On The Beach 7 | The Cast Go Speed Dating

Ex On The Beach

Ex On The Beach 7 | Desert Island D*cks

Ex On The Beach

Ex On The Beach 7 | Exclusive Videos

Marnie Simpson Gives Her Surprising Verdict On Kayleigh Morris's Exit From Big Brother

TV Shows

The Sexiest Spoilers From Ex On The Beach Series 7 Episode #2

Chloe Ferry gets annoyed after Marty McKenna confesses to kissing Fatima Rull

Ex On The Beach Spoiler Video: Chloe Ferry Gets Aggy After Marty McKenna Confesses To Kissing Fatima Rull

Trending Articles

Music

Voting For MTV's Greatest Video Of The Century Is Now Open!

Love Island 2017: Alex Bowen and Olivia Buckland Brand Love Island’s Olivia Attwood A ‘Psycho’

Love Island 2017: Alex Bowen and Olivia Buckland Think Love Island’s Chris Hughes Should ‘Shut Up’ And Want To See Him GONE

Charlotte Crosby will be neighbours with Sophie Kasaei and Marnie Simpson when she moves in with Stephen Bear
Celebrity

Charlotte Crosby Will Basically Be Neighbours With Two Other Geordie Shore Stars When She Moves In With Stephen Bear 

Gaz Beadle Launches A Campaign To Recruit Love Island's Sam Gowland For Geordie Shore

Fifty Shades Darker

Fifty Shades Darker: Jamie Dornan In Sexy UNSEEN Red Room Behind The Scenes Clip

Zahida Allen Shares Shocking Image Of Busted Lip After Becoming Embroiled In Fight

Celebrity

Alex Bowen And Olivia Buckland Just Threw Major Shade At Love Island’s Malin Andersson

TV Shows

Farrah Abraham Calls Casey Johnson A D***head After The Single AF Cast Meet For The First Time

Celebrity

Charlotte Crosby Lifts The Lid On Her Sizzling Sex Life With Stephen Bear

A Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez Duet Has Appeared

Stephanie Davis Left 'Devastated' After Sex Tape Leaks Online Without Her Consent