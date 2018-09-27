Ex On The Beach

Ex On The Beach’s Matty B Admits He ‘Doesn’t Hold Grudges’ After That Awkward Kick-Off With Daisy Robins’ Ex Sam Ellerington - EXCLUSIVE

Rachel Pilcher
Thursday, September 27, 2018 - 10:30

Last night’s episode of Ex On The Beach saw the singletons feeling a little bit confused as Matty B and new arrival Sam Ellerington - who is Daisy Robins’ ex - have a SERIOUSLY awkward kick-off about some comments made in a group chat back home, and whether or not a watch was fake.

After slating each other over the table after Sam entered the villa, the two lads did eventually sort things out, with Matty B now admitting that he doesn’t hold grudges, especially as the pair were such close mates.

Watch Matty B and Sam react to their showdown in this exclusive video:

Speaking in an exclusive Beach Diary for MTV about the moment Sam walked into the villa after being on a date with Dominika Wrobel, Matty B says: “So he comes in last night, walking like he does, left his shoulders in the van, he’s in there like swimwear. 

“He comes in, walks straight past me, can’t even look at me. Geezer sits down at the end of the table, I know he’s seen me, but he just ain’t got the arsehole to look at me.”

MTV

He goes to explain how things quickly reached boiling point between the pair of them: “The next minute I know, one of the birds has stuck their oar in and asked about mine and Sam’s history. Not a good idea. 

“Next minute, we’re stood there, effing and blinding at each other across the table, this is gonna take some f*cking sorting out. It’s a f*cking headache already. I thought he came in as Daisy’s ex, not f*cking mine.”

MTV

Having had their showdown, Sam later took Matty B to one side to finally sort out their issues, with the new lad admitting: “At the end of the day, me and Matty were mates, good mates as well not just acquaintances, good mates before this happened and we were together all the time in the summer, virtually every day in Ibiza, we both did a season together, so the adult thing to do was to sit down and just sort it out.”

MTV

MTV

Matty B adds: “He’s my pal at the end of the day. He might have sl*gged me off, but if he’s come to me and told me the reasons, and apologised, I don’t hold grudges.”

Ex On The Beach continues Wednesdays at 10pm on MTV UK!

Ex On The Beach's Matty B Admits He 'Doesn't Hold Grudges' After That Awkward Kick-Off With Daisy Robins' Ex Sam Ellerington - EXCLUSIVE
