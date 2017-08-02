Ex On The Beach's Max Morley Admits He's 'Game As F**k' To Hit The Penthouse With Leonie McSorley - EXCLUSIVE

It turns out it's not all fights, fights and, er, fights in the Ex On The Beach villa, with the penthouse shining it's glowing light on two of our beach hotties in last night's episode.

Yep, in amongst all of the tension, which was more uncomfortable than sitting in a dress made of nettles, the Tablet of Terror sent Max Morley and Leonie McSorley on a date (much to Stevie Coiley's joy), with the pair necking on more than a few times while they took on a treetop adventure.

The two later took their newfound chemistry to a bathroom bucking sesh, unaware that Dean Ralph had caught them in the act whilst filming outside.

Awks.

Speaking in an exclusive Confession Cam for MTV before their bathroom business, Max admitted that the villa's screaming and shouting almost ruined things for him and Leonie.

He said: "Literally right so, Leonie's like 'oh I wanna f**k ya' and I'm like 'oh alright fair play' and I'm like, 'game as f**k' but then everyone starts screaming and shouting, my end don't get away as well (sic).

"If it doesn't happen with me and Leonie then I'm probably just gonna pack me suitcases and go back to the 'hood."

Leonie's twin sister Ché, meanwhile, revealed that she's buzzin' for her sister, though she warned there *could* be some more dramz on the way.

Ché told MTV: "Leonie's really settled, she's really fancying Max which I think is cute so hopefully them two crack on but she is one person that loves a bit of drama. If there's drama later, Leonie will be involved."

Sounds like there might be trouble lurking around the Ex villa soon.

