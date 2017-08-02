Ex On The Beach

Ex On The Beach's Max Morley Admits He's 'Game As F**k' To Hit The Penthouse With Leonie McSorley - EXCLUSIVE

Rachel Pilcher
Wednesday, August 2, 2017 - 18:00

It turns out it's not all fights, fights and, er, fights in the Ex On The Beach villa, with the penthouse shining it's glowing light on two of our beach hotties in last night's episode.

Yep, in amongst all of the tension, which was more uncomfortable than sitting in a dress made of nettles, the Tablet of Terror sent Max Morley and Leonie McSorley on a date (much to Stevie Coiley's joy), with the pair necking on more than a few times while they took on a treetop adventure.

The two later took their newfound chemistry to a bathroom bucking sesh, unaware that Dean Ralph had caught them in the act whilst filming outside.

WATCH MAX TALK BEING GAME FOR BUCKING LEONIE IN THIS EXCLUSIVE VIDEO:

Awks.

Speaking in an exclusive Confession Cam for MTV before their bathroom business, Max admitted that the villa's screaming and shouting almost ruined things for him and Leonie.

MTV

He said: "Literally right so, Leonie's like 'oh I wanna f**k ya' and I'm like 'oh alright fair play' and I'm like, 'game as f**k' but then everyone starts screaming and shouting, my end don't get away as well (sic). 

"If it doesn't happen with me and Leonie then I'm probably just gonna pack me suitcases and go back to the 'hood."

MTV

WATCH THE MOMENT THINGS LUCKILY TURNED AROUND IN MAX'S FAVOUR AS HE HIT THE PENTHOUSE WITH LEONIE:

Leonie's twin sister Ché, meanwhile, revealed that she's buzzin' for her sister, though she warned there *could* be some more dramz on the way.

Ché told MTV: "Leonie's really settled, she's really fancying Max which I think is cute so hopefully them two crack on but she is one person that loves a bit of drama. If there's drama later, Leonie will be involved."

MTV

Sounds like there might be trouble lurking around the Ex villa soon.

Ex On The Beach Series 7 | Meet The Hunks And Hotties

  • Our red hot reality show is back as Ex on the Beach returns for a seventh season, only on MTV! Temperatures are rising higher than ever before, as a new group of sexy singles land on the black sand beaches of idyllic Bali.
    Leigh Kelly
    1 of 8
  • Glamour girl Che doesn’t regret anything in life… apart from meeting some of her exes. Set to charm the boys in the villa with her sexy Scottish accent, the sweet talking may not last long when one of her exes turns up.
    Leigh Kelly
    2 of 8
  • Second up, we have London lad Dean. The toned, tanned and tattooed ladies’ man and ex-fitness model is used to a LOT of female attention. Will he be able to handle the attention he’s about to get when he lands onto the beach?
    Leigh Kelly
    3 of 8
  • Essex boy Jordan certainly knows how to flirt up a storm, with the girls bound to swoon at the buff fitness trainer’s hot bod.
    Leigh Kelly
    4 of 8
  • Bad boy Marty is used to living under the same roof as his exes after starring in series three of Ex On The Beach and being reunited with not one, but two, exes on the current series of Geordie Shore.
    Leigh Kelly
    5 of 8
  • You may recognise Max from when he was searching for love on another island, but this time will he find something that will last?
    Leigh Kelly
    6 of 8
  • Living in a villa full of exes, we’re sure it won’t be long before the drama unfolds for Nicole!
    Leigh Kelly
    7 of 8
  • Bronzed babe Savannah is currently living the life in Australia, but is the villa about to give her nightmares?
    Leigh Kelly
    8 of 8

