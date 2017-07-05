Ex On The Beach's Max Morley Reckons THIS Is The Real Reason Why Aaron Chalmers Stuck Up For ZaraLena Jackson In Series Six – EXCLUSIVE

Max Morley is no stranger to the Geordie Shore gang, having dated Charlotte Crosby in the past. So we thought it was only right that he have a little peek at some of Geordie lad Aaron Chalmers' fights on the last series of Ex On The Beach.

MTV

WATCH MAX EXPLAIN THE REASON HE THINKS AARON WAS SO NICE TO ZARALENA HERE:

As he watched a huge fight between series six’s Aaron, ZaraLena Jackson and Zahida Allen, Max let slip what he thought the real reason was for Aaron taking ZaraLena’s side.

MTV

He exclusively told MTV: “ZaraLena’s face, honestly. Why is she so angry? Big hard man Aaron looking angry. Aaron is only [standing up for her] so he can get his end away. He does not give a sh*t who is getting bullied.”

MTV

Max admitted: “I think they all need to cheer up if I’m honest. They’re on holiday and they’re all arguing all the time. Usually if a girl and girl are arguing it's over a boy. Now, sometimes it's for a good reason, sometimes it's for a wrong reason but either way, girls arguing is quite sexy."

Lols.

Well there you have it. Max think Azz was only being nice to get in Zara’s pants. NEVER….

Ex On The Beach continues Tuesday at 10pm only on MTV!

For more exclusive videos from this lot, then check out the below...