Ex On The Beach's Max Morley Reckons THIS Is The Real Reason Why Aaron Chalmers Stuck Up For ZaraLena Jackson In Series Six – EXCLUSIVE

Wednesday, July 5, 2017 - 08:00

Max Morley is no stranger to the Geordie Shore gang, having dated Charlotte Crosby in the past. So we thought it was only right that he have a little peek at some of Geordie lad Aaron Chalmers' fights on the last series of Ex On The Beach.

As he watched a huge fight between series six’s Aaron, ZaraLena Jackson and Zahida Allen, Max let slip what he thought the real reason was for Aaron taking ZaraLena’s side.

He exclusively told MTV: “ZaraLena’s face, honestly. Why is she so angry? Big hard man Aaron looking angry. Aaron is only [standing up for her] so he can get his end away. He does not give a sh*t who is getting bullied.”

Max admitted: “I think they all need to cheer up if I’m honest. They’re on holiday and they’re all arguing all the time. Usually if a girl and girl are arguing it's over a boy. Now, sometimes it's for a good reason, sometimes it's for a wrong reason but either way, girls arguing is quite sexy."

Lols.

Well there you have it. Max think Azz was only being nice to get in Zara’s pants. NEVER….

