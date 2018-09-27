Ex On The Beach

Ex On The Beach’s Rhianne Saxby Is Suspicious Of George Keys’ Relationship With Katie Mann After Hearing His Mum’s Comments - Exclusive

Ex On The Beach continues Wednesdays at 10pm on MTV UK!

Rachel Pilcher
Thursday, September 27, 2018 - 10:00

Last night saw the lads and lasses in the Ex On The Beach villa all getting a little teary-eyed and emotional as the Tablet of Terror surprised them with video messages from George Keys, Bobby Ballard and Bayley Jenkins’ mums.

Aside from sending their love to their little darlings, the mums also shared some insights which got the villa talking - not least George’s mum, whose branding of his ex Katie Mann as “wifey material” had the rest of the lads and lasses feeling confused about what really went on in their relationship.

Watch Rhianne Saxby react to George’s mum’s surprise message in this exclusive video:

Reacting to the video message in an exclusive Beach Diary for MTV, Rhianne admits that she believes George may not be telling the whole story about what happened between him and Katie.

She explains: “Seeing those videos actually opened our eyes a lot. I mean, George’s mum mentioned that Bayley isn’t girlfriend material and Katie’s a lovely girl.

MTV

“So George before we even met Katie obviously told us a little bit about what happened and it seemed like it was just a fling, like they slept together a couple of times and that was it, but after we’ve met Katie and what George’s mum has said, there has to be way more to this story than we know.”

MTV

She adds: “I mean, she’s met his mum, she worked for his mum, they spent a lot more time together than we know so George has been a bit quiet about it so I’m wondering what actually happened.”

MTV

MTV

Rhianne also shares her thoughts on what the future might hold for her and Bobby after they were whisked off on a beach date earlier in the episode.

The beach lass admits: “With Bobby and Bayley now, he’s kind of explained to me that he is over it, he’s not gonna dig anymore, he’s not gonna mug her off, he’s just gonna leave her and George to it, so I’m hoping that he’s gonna stick to his word.

MTV

“I mean, I do trust him on one part but another part of me thinks he can’t help himself sometimes, there’s a lot of history between him and Bayley so things can happen. I’m really hoping though he’s not gonna dig because he’s just hurting himself and I think me and him could have something if he doesn’t go there with Bayley.”

Watch this space.

Ex On The Beach continues Wednesdays at 10pm on MTV UK! And you can catch up with all the best bits from last night's episode here:

