Ex On The Beach's Sam Scott Reveals 'Rude' Chloe Ferry Asked Him Whether He Was Gay The First Time They Ever Met - EXCLUSIVE

Geordie Shore lass Chloe Ferry and her ex Sam Scott's Ex On The Beach journey had more ups and downs than your average British summertime temperature gauge, with the pair experiencing both happy, cosy moments and some ferocious arguments.

In fact, even their beach finale ended on rocky ground, with the pair's final night buck seemingly marred by Chloe leaving the bedroom to discuss matters of the heart with her Geordie ex Marty McKenna.

And now, speaking exclusively to MTV following their Bali bonanza, Sam has revealed that even the start of their relationship was shaky, with the lad describing Chloe as 'rude' and revealing that her first question was about his sexuality.

Sharing his true first impressions of Chloe with MTV, Sam exclusively revealed: "My first impression of Chloe was how rude she was. She didn't even say hello, the first thing she asked me was 'was I gay?'"

Nicole Dutt, meanwhile, told MTV that Chloe wasn't as angry as she expected, saying: "I expected her to be all like 'agh' but she's actually really like sweet and polite and nice."

Despite the varying first impressions, one thing's always for sure - our Chloe will ALWAYS be a true radgie.

