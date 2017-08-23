Ex On The Beach

Ex On The Beach's Sam Scott Reveals 'Rude' Chloe Ferry Asked Him Whether He Was Gay The First Time They Ever Met - EXCLUSIVE

Rachel Pilcher
Wednesday, August 23, 2017 - 09:30

Geordie Shore lass Chloe Ferry and her ex Sam Scott's Ex On The Beach journey had more ups and downs than your average British summertime temperature gauge, with the pair experiencing both happy, cosy moments and some ferocious arguments. 

In fact, even their beach finale ended on rocky ground, with the pair's final night buck seemingly marred by Chloe leaving the bedroom to discuss matters of the heart with her Geordie ex Marty McKenna.

And now, speaking exclusively to MTV following their Bali bonanza, Sam has revealed that even the start of their relationship was shaky, with the lad describing Chloe as 'rude' and revealing that her first question was about his sexuality.

WATCH SAM REVEAL WHAT HIS FIRST IMPRESSIONS OF CHLOE WERE IN THIS EXCLUSIVE VIDEO:

MTV

Sharing his true first impressions of Chloe with MTV, Sam exclusively revealed: "My first impression of Chloe was how rude she was. She didn't even say hello, the first thing she asked me was 'was I gay?'"

MTV

Nicole Dutt, meanwhile, told MTV that Chloe wasn't as angry as she expected, saying: "I expected her to be all like 'agh' but she's actually really like sweet and polite and nice."

Despite the varying first impressions, one thing's always for sure - our Chloe will ALWAYS be a true radgie.

Ex On The Beach 7 | Season Finale Sexy Spoilers

  • We certainly do Georgia...
    1 of 24
  • #cheeky
    2 of 24
  • It's all fun and games!
    3 of 24
  • #brocode
    4 of 24
  • There were 3 on the bed and the tablet of terror said...
    5 of 24
  • And good day to you Mr Ritchie...
    6 of 24
  • That's a whole lotta exes babe!
    7 of 24
  • Rest in peace, Mr Reece...
    8 of 24
  • #mems
    9 of 24
  • Dean finally blows his load! #oioi
    10 of 24
  • Joshua Picasso...
    11 of 24
  • Marty dishes the dirt! #oooft
    12 of 24
  • Dapper Dean!
    13 of 24
  • That moment you realise how many exes you actually have...
    14 of 24
  • Cheers to that!
    15 of 24
  • Has sam had enough sleep yet?
    16 of 24
  • #bombshell
    17 of 24
  • All hands on deck...
    18 of 24
  • Brawlin' in Bali!
    19 of 24
  • #savage
    20 of 24
  • If you want to win...
    21 of 24
  • ... you've gotta stick it in! #norty
    22 of 24
  • The bed's still warm lass!
    23 of 24
  • Too little, too late...
    24 of 24

