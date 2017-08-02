Ex On The Beach's Stevie Coiley Brands Georgia Crone A 'Two-Faced B*tch' After The Villa Erupts In An Explosive Kick-Off - EXCLUSIVE

We're pretty sure there's an unwritten law somewhere in each Ex On The Beach villa that states that at *some* undisclosed time after each ex arrives, there MUST be a big ol' kick-off between the cast, and it MUST be suitably crazy.

Which is why we weren't entirely shocked to see Georgia Crone, Stevie Coiley and Geordie Shore star Chloe Ferry going head-to-head in last night's episode when Stevie returned from her date with Georgia's newly-arrived ex John Speed, announcing that she'd spilled the beans on EVERYTHING his ex has been up to in the villa.

WATCH STEVIE AND GEORGIA TALK THEIR HUGE KICK OFF IN THIS EXCLUSIVE VIDEO:

Things then took a turn for the amateur dramatics when Brad Hayward started losing his sh*t at John, with Marty McKenna holding him back from the new arrival.

Ahh, this lot know how to make a newbie's first night really special, eh?

Speaking to MTV in an exclusive Confession Cam, Stevie gave her side of the story, saying: "Last night I went on a date with John and when I come back, everybody went in on me because I told John what Georgia had been up to. She's a two-faced b*tch so I have no loyalties to her."

Enjoying a day at the water park with the rest of the singletons, she added: "It kicked off massively and I got separated and put in the penthouse by myself so I stopped kicking off. So today we're at the water park, I'm gonna try to enjoy myself, try not to kick off and try to smile for once."

WATCH STEVIE AND CHLOE KICK OFF IN THIS CLIP:

Georgia, meanwhile, admitted she was livid at Stevie's betrayal - especially after she'd told Georgia she wouldn't say a word to John: "Last night, I told Stevie, 'If you go on a date with John, if you crack on, perfect, do whatever you want but do not tell him what I've been getting up to in the villa', and that little snake told him straight away so I was fuming at her. I had absolute murder with her."

While Chloe's ex Sam Scott argued that Stevie 'shouldn't have made the agreement' not to tell John what Georgia had been up to, Max Morley said: "To be honest, fair play to Stevie 'cause it's the truth! I've not got a bad word to say about Stevie, she did the right thing, and Georgia, she needs digging out."

Eek.

Then there's Brad, who's still pretty angry at John for telling him to 'shut up' when he defended Georgia: "So last night, I've tried to get my point across, John's told me to shut up. Couldn't even look me in the f**king eyes and tell me to shut up, he was staring at his toes. Listen, don't mug me off, you've been in the villa two minutes, I ain't having that sh*t from f**king nobody (sic).

"I've got pulled away and then I've tried to go back for him again and Marty grabbed me and to be fair I'm glad he did. If I would've got to him, who knows what would've happened."

Despite ALL the dramz though, Georgia told MTV that she stills wants to talk to her ex and explain everything: "Last night it was John's first night, he come in and it all kicked off so John didn't have a very first good night (sic).

"I'm still waiting to speak to him and tell him how I feel. When I speak to John, I'm gonna tell him exactly what I've been getting up to in the villa because Stevie cut in front of me and told John first even though she said she wouldn't. So I need to speak to John, tell him what I've been getting up to and find out where we are with each other. I'm gonna tell him I still have feelings for him because that's the truth and hopefully he says it back and we see what happens."

Watch this space.

