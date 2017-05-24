Ex On The Beach

Jeremy McConnell Chatted Up Ex On The Beach’s Savannah Kemplay’s MUM On Beauty School Cop Outs

Rachel Pilcher
Wednesday, May 24, 2017 - 15:30

YAAS! Ex On The Beach is BACK for a brand new series with a brand new bunch of sexy singletons ready to find love (and hopefully avoid a swilling) on the beautiful beaches of Bali.

Amongst the new beach hotties are a few familiar faces, including Beauty School Cop Outs alumni Savannah Kemplay, who shared a bit of a rocky romance with Jeremy McConnell on the show.

OMG!

MTV
But it turns out that Savannah wasn't the only member of the Kemplay family to catch the eye of Celebrity Big Brother's Jeremy on the MTV show, as he also flirted up a storm with her MUM when Sav took him to meet her.

#Cheeky

MTV
WATCH THE MOMENT JEREMY CHATTED UP SAVANNAH'S MUM BELOW:

In this clip from the 2013 show, we see Jeremy take the opportunity to work his Irish charm on Savannah's mum, tell her: "You look like a women in your early twenties."

Not stopping there, he added: "I don't want you to think this is a joke or think I'm messing, but when I first saw you in the salon, I said that I want to get close to Sav to get to spend more time with you. Like forbidden fruit, I suppose."

MTV
Away from his dinner table teasing, Jeremy admitted just how much he fancied Savannah's mum, saying: "There's so much chemistry between us, it's weird like. She is the biggest MILF I have ever seen (sic)."

MTV
All isn't quite as it seems though, as it turns out Jeremy's cheeky charming is all just part of a bet which he was set by fellow Beauty School Cop Out star Richard Cull - and you can't back out on a bet, right?

Find out if Savannah finds love in brand new Ex On The Beach 7, starting Tuesday 20th June at 10pm - only on MTV! And you can watch ALL our exclusive Ex videos below now:

Ex On The Beach Series 7 | Sexiest Selfies Of The Cast

  • Ché McSorley with a figure to die for! #stunner
    Instagram/@chemcsorleyx
    1 of 25
  • Pure worldie!
    Instagram/@chemcsorleyx
    2 of 25
  • Blimey... we don't know where to look!
    Instagram/@chemcsorleyx
    3 of 25
  • ladies, who wouldn't love waking up next to Dean Ralph? <3
    Instagram/@deanralph1
    4 of 25
  • #cute
    Instagram/@deanralph1
    5 of 25
  • eyes, eyes and eyes <3
    Instagram/@deanralph1
    6 of 25
  • Jordan Wright's jawline game = strong.
    Instagram/@jordanwrights
    7 of 25
  • Who's bought tickets to the gun show?
    Instagram/@jordanwrights
    8 of 25
  • Jordan aka gym lad.
    Instagram/@jordanwrights
    9 of 25
  • Marty McKenna looking fly!
    Instagram/@marty_gshore
    10 of 25
  • Is that a pout we see Marty?
    Instagram/@marty_gshore
    11 of 25
  • Hair on #fleek
    Instagram/@marty_gshore
    12 of 25
  • Chloe Ferry can definitely flirt up a storm!
    Instagram/@chloegshore1
    13 of 25
  • Snapchat selfie on fleeeek! #cheeky
    Instagram/@chloegshore1
    14 of 25
  • Cheeky Chloe.
    Instagram/@chloegshore1
    15 of 25
  • Looking spec-tacular! <3
    Instagram/@chloegshore1
    16 of 25
  • Morning Max Morley!
    Instagram/@maxmorley77
    17 of 25
  • #bodygoals
    Instagram/@maxmorley77
    18 of 25
  • Abs-olutely splendid!
    Instagram/@maxmorley77
    19 of 25
  • Nicole Dutt is smoldering! #hotstuff
    Instagram/@nicoledutt
    20 of 25
  • Work it guuurl!
    Instagram/@nicoledutt
    21 of 25
  • ooooft! #worldie
    Instagram/@nicoledutt
    22 of 25
  • Sexy Savannah Kemplay certainly doesn't disappoint #saucy
    @Instagram/savannahkemplayuk
    23 of 25
  • Hot stuff!
    @Instagram/savannahkemplayuk
    24 of 25
  • #rackcity
    @Instagram/savannahkemplayuk
    25 of 25

