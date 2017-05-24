Jeremy McConnell Chatted Up Ex On The Beach’s Savannah Kemplay’s MUM On Beauty School Cop Outs

YAAS! Ex On The Beach is BACK for a brand new series with a brand new bunch of sexy singletons ready to find love (and hopefully avoid a swilling) on the beautiful beaches of Bali.

Amongst the new beach hotties are a few familiar faces, including Beauty School Cop Outs alumni Savannah Kemplay, who shared a bit of a rocky romance with Jeremy McConnell on the show.

OMG!

MTV

But it turns out that Savannah wasn't the only member of the Kemplay family to catch the eye of Celebrity Big Brother's Jeremy on the MTV show, as he also flirted up a storm with her MUM when Sav took him to meet her.

#Cheeky

MTV

In this clip from the 2013 show, we see Jeremy take the opportunity to work his Irish charm on Savannah's mum, tell her: "You look like a women in your early twenties."

Not stopping there, he added: "I don't want you to think this is a joke or think I'm messing, but when I first saw you in the salon, I said that I want to get close to Sav to get to spend more time with you. Like forbidden fruit, I suppose."

MTV

Away from his dinner table teasing, Jeremy admitted just how much he fancied Savannah's mum, saying: "There's so much chemistry between us, it's weird like. She is the biggest MILF I have ever seen (sic)."

MTV

All isn't quite as it seems though, as it turns out Jeremy's cheeky charming is all just part of a bet which he was set by fellow Beauty School Cop Out star Richard Cull - and you can't back out on a bet, right?

Find out if Savannah finds love in brand new Ex On The Beach 7, starting Tuesday 20th June at 10pm - only on MTV! And you can watch ALL our exclusive Ex videos below now: